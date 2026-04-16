Cardiologist warns prediabetes isn’t a thing, it means your body is asking for change. Here's how to reverse it

Have you ever gotten yourself tested for diabetes and been informed that you are pre-diabetic? Prediabetes means that your blood glucose, or blood sugar, levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be called diabetes.

Insulin resistance builds quietly, but with the right steps, it can be reversed just as intentionally. (Pexels)

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Often, people believe that being in the pre-diabetic range is not alarming, as they don't fall under the type-2 diabetes category, leading to mismanaged diet and lifestyle choices. However, Dr Alok believes that may be far from the truth.

In an April 15 Instagram post, Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist in Delhi with 40 years of experience, highlighted that there is no such thing as 'pre-diabetes'. He explained that saying one is pre-diabetic is like saying 'you're slightly pregnant.' So what's actually happening when you are diagnosed as a pre-diabetic person?

‘Prediabetic isn’t a thing’

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Alok explained that when one falls within the pre-diabetic range, it usually means their body is no longer handling sugar as it should. Their insulin isn't working as efficiently as it used to. “Pre-diabetic isn’t a thing. If your body is showing signs, it’s already asking for change,” he highlighted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Alok explained that when one falls within the pre-diabetic range, it usually means their body is no longer handling sugar as it should. Their insulin isn't working as efficiently as it used to. “Pre-diabetic isn’t a thing. If your body is showing signs, it’s already asking for change,” he highlighted. {{/usCountry}}

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Furthermore, he explained that in this range, the body is trying to move sugar into the cells. However, the cells aren't responding properly, a condition known as insulin resistance, which doesn't happen overnight. “Insulin resistance builds silently,” he cautioned.

The cardiologist noted that though it is an alarm sign from the body, it is also an early window before it becomes ‘full-blown type 2 diabetes.’ Here's the good part, according to the cardiologist: type 2 diabetes is reversible, especially at this stage; with the right steps, it can be reversed just as intentionally. The reversal happens by:

Fixing nutrition

Moving your body

Improving sleep

Managing stress

What is the range for prediabetes?

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prediabetic range generally falls between 5.7 and 6.4 percent. Meanwhile, the normal range is below 5.7 percent, and for diabetes, it is 6.5 percent or above. The report also cautions that prediabetes is a serious health condition that puts one at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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