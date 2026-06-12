Celebrity cosmetologist shares 5 practical ways to build a skincare routine that suits your skin type and goals

The number of steps in your skincare routine will not guarantee healthier skin. In many instances, an excessive layering process can irritate your skin and impair its barrier function. It is much better to construct your skincare routine with fewer high-quality products rather than layering too many products at once.

According to Rachna, one needs to be aware of the true needs of his/her skin in order to create an effective skincare regimen . Different skin types behave differently, and Indian skin types, for example, may face specific problems like uneven skin tone, pigmentation, sensitivity, barrier damage, and problems related to pollution, humidity, and heat. Instead of trying out any trendy products and ingredients available, it will be better to identify the problems that your skin faces and try to solve them.

The process of skincare nowadays is much more complex than it really should be. From viral beauty tips and product suggestions to conflicting and rapidly changing advice on the internet, it is no surprise that people end up doing more harm than good for their skin. Using too many products at once, playing around with harsh active ingredients, or following a skincare regime that is just not right for the person can result in more problems than benefits. Taking care of your skin doesn’t have to be tiring and difficult. Instead, it should fit into your life and your skin type. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aisshwarya Panddit, cosmetic doctor and founder of AuraEdge Aesthetic and Wellness, and Rachna Bahadur, founder of Flout gave practical ways to build a skincare routine.

Dr Aisshwarya said, “Factors such as pigmentation, sensitivity, dryness, impaired skin barrier function, and uneven skin tone should have much higher importance while choosing skin care products than their popularity online.

3. Develop a workable skincare regimen In skincare, the most important thing is that the process should be feasible and practical. For any routine to work, it should be realistic and fit into daily activities. Someone who travels frequently, spends a lot of time outdoors, works in an environment where there is air conditioning, and someone who is always stressed may require a different routine from the rest.

The climate, sleeping habits, screen usage, level of stress, and exposure to the environment affects how the skin acts. It is advisable to make the skincare routine fit the lifestyle.