Celebrity fitness trainer shares why you don’t need to completely stop eating carbs to stay fit

While following a healthy diet, one often seeks to reduce the calories consumed by cutting out carbohydrates from the diet. While that is okay to an extent, letting go of carbs completely is not the way to go, according to national-level boxer and celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey.

Carbs are a part of a healthy, balanced diet. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on May 9, Pandey shared that by completely removing carbs from their diet, people solve one issue but end up creating others. He went on to explain what happens in the situation, and what we can do instead.

Effects of completely avoiding carbs

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{{^usCountry}} A person trying to eat healthy often skips carb-rich foods such as rice, bread, and pasta, equating them with “sugar.” However, not getting enough carbohydrates leads to other issues, such as: Low energy

Poor performance

Constant cravings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A person trying to eat healthy often skips carb-rich foods such as rice, bread, and pasta, equating them with “sugar.” However, not getting enough carbohydrates leads to other issues, such as: Low energy

Poor performance

Constant cravings {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} While carbohydrates do break down into glucose, the same as sugar, inside the body, it is completely normal and an essential process at that, to provide us energy, noted Pandey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While carbohydrates do break down into glucose, the same as sugar, inside the body, it is completely normal and an essential process at that, to provide us energy, noted Pandey. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The problem is how fast it happens,” he expressed. “The real game is controlling how your body responds to carbs, not avoiding them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The problem is how fast it happens,” he expressed. “The real game is controlling how your body responds to carbs, not avoiding them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The trouble with the body breaking down carbs too fast is that it causes a spike in blood glucose levels. As such, there is a sudden energy surge followed by an inevitable crash, which leads to more hunger and cravings. How to stabilise energy release from carbs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trouble with the body breaking down carbs too fast is that it causes a spike in blood glucose levels. As such, there is a sudden energy surge followed by an inevitable crash, which leads to more hunger and cravings. How to stabilise energy release from carbs {{/usCountry}}

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“A simple change in order and combination can turn the same meal from a spike into steady energy,” shared Pandey. The missing piece in the diet plan, he stated, is fibre.

The fitness coach went on to share the benefits of including fibre in the regular diet alongside carbs. According to Pandey, dietary fibre helps to:

Slow down sugar absorption from the food into the blood

Reduce big insulin spikes

Keep on full for longer

As a result of having enough fibre in the diet and the slow uptake of sugar by the blood, the energy levels of an individual stay stable, and they feel satiated for longer, which lowers the risk of consuming excess calories. Overall, the body works better, noted Pandey.

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“You don’t need extreme diets. You need better structure,” he added, sharing two simple rules to keep in mind while eating:

Choose whole foods high in fibre

Limit ultra-processed carbs and sugar

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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