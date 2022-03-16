Check out 5 yoga asanas that will help you sleep better: Watch video inside

An ideal sleep cycle leads to a healthy lifestyle and well-being. We all know this. However, our busy schedules and bad lifestyle choices often lead to us sleeping fewer hours regularly. It can negatively impact our health, slow the weight loss process, affect our mental health and more. Even the National Sleep Foundation guidelines advise that healthy adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night for overall growth and development. Therefore, if you aren't getting a night of restful sleep, we have a yoga guide to help you out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Sarvesh Shashi took to Instagram to share five yoga poses for achieving better sleep. He shared the video a few days before World Sleep Day. He captioned the post, "Why do you need to sleep well every single night? Harvard says, a good night's sleep is one of the keys to good health and may also be a key to maintaining a healthy weight. So many people who are on their weight loss journey don't know that their sleeping patterns affect their progress in losing weight."

So, as people get ready to mark World Sleep Day, here are the asanas that can help you sleep better and improve your overall health. Balasana or the Child's Pose, Savasana or the Corpse Pose, Padahastasana or the Standing Forward Bend Pose, Baddha Konasana or the Bound Angle Pose, and Eka Pada Uttanpadasana or the Single Leg Raised Pose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt channels inner warrior with Virabhadrasana for yoga session: See pics

Apart from helping one sleep better, we have listed a few other benefits of these asanas that will motivate you to practise them.

Balasana or the Child's Pose Benefits:

Balasana or the Child's Pose helps release tension in the chest, relaxes the back and spine, and alleviates the stress in the shoulders and hands.

Savasana or the Corpse Pose Benefits:

Savasana or the Corpse Pose calms the nervous system, aids the digestive and immune systems, reduces stress, headache, fatigue and anxiety, and helps lower blood pressure.

Padahastasana or the Standing Forward Bend Pose Benefits:

Padahastasana or the Standing Forward Bend Pose massages the digestive organs, alleviates flatulence, constipation and indigestion, improves the metabolism, and helps with nasal and throat diseases.

Baddha Konasana or the Bound Angle Pose Benefits:

Baddha Konasana or the Bound Angle Pose improves flexibility in the inner thighs, groins and knees, soothes menstrual discomfort and fixes digestive problems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eka Pada Uttanpadasana or the Single Leg Raised Pose Benefits:

Eka Pada Uttanpadasana or the Single Leg Raised Pose strengthens the abdominal muscles, strengthens the lower back muscles, and improves the functioning of the digestive organs.

Meanwhile, World Sleep Day is observed to advance knowledge about sleep, circadian rhythms, sleep health, and sleep disorders worldwide. This year, it falls on March 18.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON