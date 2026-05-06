Chef Kunal Kapur's diet secrets revealed: Here's what he drinks every morning and eats for breakfast, lunch, dinner

While the world knows him for his culinary masterpieces and discerning palate, chef Kunal Kapur maintains a personal lifestyle defined by remarkable simplicity and restraint. In an industry notorious for burnout and indulgent 'grazing', the celebrity chef has mastered the art of sustainable health. Also read | Step inside chef Kunal Kapur’s Bengaluru restaurant: A first look at Pincode, the newest opulent dining destination

Chef Kunal Kapur focuses on sustainable health through balanced meals and movement.

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In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, chef Kunal, who recently opened Pincode by Kunal Kapur in Bengaluru, pulled back the curtain on his daily regimen, revealing that his 'off-camera' life is less about gourmet decadence and more about 'grounded' nutrition.

Daily diet: What chef Kunal Kapur eats daily

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{{^usCountry}} For a man who tastes food professionally, structuring his personal meals is essential to avoid the 'occupational hazard' of constant grazing. First thing in the morning, chef Kunal, who is known for hosting and judging MasterChef India, avoids complicated elixirs. "My mornings usually begin with hydration — plain water, sometimes warm water depending on the day," he shares. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For a man who tastes food professionally, structuring his personal meals is essential to avoid the 'occupational hazard' of constant grazing. First thing in the morning, chef Kunal, who is known for hosting and judging MasterChef India, avoids complicated elixirs. "My mornings usually begin with hydration — plain water, sometimes warm water depending on the day," he shares. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here is chef Kunal's exact meal-by-meal breakdown: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here is chef Kunal's exact meal-by-meal breakdown: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Breakfast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Breakfast {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He prioritises longevity over a quick fix: "I enjoy breakfasts that are hearty but rooted, something like dosa, eggs, oats, or a protein-forward meal." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He prioritises longevity over a quick fix: "I enjoy breakfasts that are hearty but rooted, something like dosa, eggs, oats, or a protein-forward meal." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Lunch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Lunch {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This is the anchor of chef Kunal's day, focusing on traditional Indian soul food: "Lunch is usually home-style food — dal, sabzi, roti, maybe grilled protein, something that keeps me fueled without slowing me down." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is the anchor of chef Kunal's day, focusing on traditional Indian soul food: "Lunch is usually home-style food — dal, sabzi, roti, maybe grilled protein, something that keeps me fueled without slowing me down." {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ Dinner

To offset a day spent in professional kitchens, he keeps the evening 'lighter and cleaner'.

⦿ Snacks

When hunger strikes between takes, chef Kunal opts for functionality: "Nuts, fruit, dark chocolate, or something high in protein."

The 3 health essentials

When asked which ingredients he insists on for his personal well-being, chef Kunal identified a trio of staples that bridge the gap between nutrition and tradition:

⦿ Clean protein: "Eggs or another clean protein source, because protein keeps me full."

⦿ Seasonal vegetables: "Colour on your plate usually means nutrition."

⦿ Indian spices: “Cinnamon, pepper, turmeric—our kitchens already hold so much natural wellness.”

'It’s not about looking lean'

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Despite being on his feet all day, chef Kunal is quick to dispel the myth that kitchen work equates to a fitness routine. Having navigated a heavier phase in his life, his philosophy is now rooted in consistency rather than intensity. "People assume chefs burn enough calories in the kitchen and yes, we’re constantly moving but that’s not fitness," he explained.

"When I got healthier, I realised fitness isn’t about looking lean, it’s about having energy. I don’t believe in punishing workouts or fad diets, just movement you can sustain," he added. To manage the mental and physical toll, he favours 'recovery through movement' and identifies a 'long walk' as his primary tool for mental health.

Navigating cravings as a top chef

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Surrounded by rich sauces and sugary desserts, chef Kunal relies on 'restraint' rather than 'restriction'. He admits he doesn't cut anything out entirely, noting that dark chocolate is his go-to for satisfying a sweet tooth without overindulging.

However, when he is emotionally drained, chef Kunal, who is not a fan of 'fad diets', turns to the dishes that rarely see the light of a restaurant menu: “For me, comfort food isn’t always the most elaborate dish... A simple bowl of khichdi with ghee, maybe some achar on the side, or a comforting dal-chawal. Those are the dishes that heal quietly, and interestingly, they’re often too personal ever to put on a restaurant menu.”

Chef Kunal's message on perfection

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In a final reflection on the pressure of his high-profile career, chef Kunal offers a refreshing take on failure: "Perfection is a myth in cooking. Food is alive — ingredients change, seasons change, moods change. If something doesn’t go right, I look at it as feedback, not failure."

Chef Kunal's daily routine

⦿ Morning drink: warm water

⦿ Sleep schedule: early riser

⦿ Recovery ritual: stretching and hydration

⦿ Mental health ritual: a long walk and 'silence'

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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