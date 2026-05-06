Chef Kunal Kapur's diet secrets revealed: Here's what he drinks every morning and eats for breakfast, lunch, dinner
In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, chef Kunal Kapur shares his approach to health, highlighting a balanced diet rich in traditional Indian cuisine.
While the world knows him for his culinary masterpieces and discerning palate, chef Kunal Kapur maintains a personal lifestyle defined by remarkable simplicity and restraint. In an industry notorious for burnout and indulgent 'grazing', the celebrity chef has mastered the art of sustainable health. Also read | Step inside chef Kunal Kapur’s Bengaluru restaurant: A first look at Pincode, the newest opulent dining destination
In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, chef Kunal, who recently opened Pincode by Kunal Kapur in Bengaluru, pulled back the curtain on his daily regimen, revealing that his 'off-camera' life is less about gourmet decadence and more about 'grounded' nutrition.
Daily diet: What chef Kunal Kapur eats daily
For a man who tastes food professionally, structuring his personal meals is essential to avoid the 'occupational hazard' of constant grazing. First thing in the morning, chef Kunal, who is known for hosting and judging MasterChef India, avoids complicated elixirs. "My mornings usually begin with hydration — plain water, sometimes warm water depending on the day," he shares.{{/usCountry}}
For a man who tastes food professionally, structuring his personal meals is essential to avoid the 'occupational hazard' of constant grazing. First thing in the morning, chef Kunal, who is known for hosting and judging MasterChef India, avoids complicated elixirs. "My mornings usually begin with hydration — plain water, sometimes warm water depending on the day," he shares.{{/usCountry}}
Here is chef Kunal's exact meal-by-meal breakdown:{{/usCountry}}
Here is chef Kunal's exact meal-by-meal breakdown:{{/usCountry}}
⦿ Breakfast{{/usCountry}}
⦿ Breakfast{{/usCountry}}
He prioritises longevity over a quick fix: "I enjoy breakfasts that are hearty but rooted, something like dosa, eggs, oats, or a protein-forward meal."{{/usCountry}}
He prioritises longevity over a quick fix: "I enjoy breakfasts that are hearty but rooted, something like dosa, eggs, oats, or a protein-forward meal."{{/usCountry}}
⦿ Lunch{{/usCountry}}
⦿ Lunch{{/usCountry}}
This is the anchor of chef Kunal's day, focusing on traditional Indian soul food: "Lunch is usually home-style food — dal, sabzi, roti, maybe grilled protein, something that keeps me fueled without slowing me down."{{/usCountry}}
This is the anchor of chef Kunal's day, focusing on traditional Indian soul food: "Lunch is usually home-style food — dal, sabzi, roti, maybe grilled protein, something that keeps me fueled without slowing me down."{{/usCountry}}
⦿ Dinner
To offset a day spent in professional kitchens, he keeps the evening 'lighter and cleaner'.
⦿ Snacks
When hunger strikes between takes, chef Kunal opts for functionality: "Nuts, fruit, dark chocolate, or something high in protein."
The 3 health essentials
When asked which ingredients he insists on for his personal well-being, chef Kunal identified a trio of staples that bridge the gap between nutrition and tradition:
⦿ Clean protein: "Eggs or another clean protein source, because protein keeps me full."
⦿ Seasonal vegetables: "Colour on your plate usually means nutrition."
⦿ Indian spices: “Cinnamon, pepper, turmeric—our kitchens already hold so much natural wellness.”
'It’s not about looking lean'
Despite being on his feet all day, chef Kunal is quick to dispel the myth that kitchen work equates to a fitness routine. Having navigated a heavier phase in his life, his philosophy is now rooted in consistency rather than intensity. "People assume chefs burn enough calories in the kitchen and yes, we’re constantly moving but that’s not fitness," he explained.
"When I got healthier, I realised fitness isn’t about looking lean, it’s about having energy. I don’t believe in punishing workouts or fad diets, just movement you can sustain," he added. To manage the mental and physical toll, he favours 'recovery through movement' and identifies a 'long walk' as his primary tool for mental health.
Navigating cravings as a top chef
Surrounded by rich sauces and sugary desserts, chef Kunal relies on 'restraint' rather than 'restriction'. He admits he doesn't cut anything out entirely, noting that dark chocolate is his go-to for satisfying a sweet tooth without overindulging.
However, when he is emotionally drained, chef Kunal, who is not a fan of 'fad diets', turns to the dishes that rarely see the light of a restaurant menu: “For me, comfort food isn’t always the most elaborate dish... A simple bowl of khichdi with ghee, maybe some achar on the side, or a comforting dal-chawal. Those are the dishes that heal quietly, and interestingly, they’re often too personal ever to put on a restaurant menu.”
Chef Kunal's message on perfection
In a final reflection on the pressure of his high-profile career, chef Kunal offers a refreshing take on failure: "Perfection is a myth in cooking. Food is alive — ingredients change, seasons change, moods change. If something doesn’t go right, I look at it as feedback, not failure."
Chef Kunal's daily routine
⦿ Morning drink: warm water
⦿ Sleep schedule: early riser
⦿ Recovery ritual: stretching and hydration
⦿ Mental health ritual: a long walk and 'silence'
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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