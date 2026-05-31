Chef Kunal Kapur shares eggless, no-bake mango almond pudding recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Kunal Kapur's mango almond pudding is easy to make and completely vegan, a must try in the hot summer months.
Mango is the star of many summer desserts, but celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur’s signature mango almond pudding recipe ticks many boxes to make it rank high on your to-make list.
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The eggless pudding is completely vegan and can be prepared from scratch within only 30 minutes. It requires no baking, and the quantities of ingredients listed below make four servings. The detailed steps to prepare the easy dessert is as follows.
Ingredients for mango almond pudding
For almond milk (500ml)
- Almonds - ¾ cup/ 110 grams
- Water - 2½ cups
Other ingredients
- Cornflour - 35 gms / 4½ tbsp
- Cinnamon stick - 1
- Vanilla essence - few drops
- Sugar - 100 grams / ½ cup
For mango sauce
- Mango, large - 1
- Sugar - 50 grams / ¼ cup
- Water - 1½ cups
- Lemon, small - 1 no
- Mint sprigs - for garnish
Method of preparation
- First, prepare the almond milk. Boil the almonds for two to three minutes to soften them well. Drain the water using a strainer, and then run tap water over the boiled almonds to bring down their temperature. Now, place the almonds in a grinder. Add water to it and them frind well. When the mixture has been well ground, strain the mixture through a fine mesh bag (or a muslin cloth). Squeeze out the almond milk completely. Keep the ground almond bits aside to use in other recipes.
- Set aside some of the almond milk (one large ladleful). To it, mix some cornflour. Mix them well. (Custard powder can also be used instead of cornflour.)
- Pour the remaining almond milk into a saucepan and bring it to a boil. As the milk is warming up, add cinnamon, vanilla essence and sugar. Mix them well. Once the sugar is dissolved and the milk starts to boil, lower the heat.
- Then, slowly add the almond milk and cornflour mixture into the saucepan. Take it off the flame as it starts to thicken and keep stirring continuously. Bring the saucepan back on the low flame if required, stirring all the time. Cook this blend until it reaches a very thick and gooey consistency.
- Remove the cinnamon stick, and transfer the mixture into the molds. When the mixture cools down completely, transfer it to a refrigerator and keep it for around two hours.
- Next, prepare the mango sauce. Peel one large ripe mango and put it in a blender with sugar. Then, heat up a pan and pour in the blended mango. Add a dash of water, stir and mix well. Take it off the heat and then pass the sauce through a strainer. Squeeze in a small lemon and stir it in. The mango sauce is ready. Keep it in the freezer to cool it down.
- To serve, bring the pudding out of the freezer and take it out of the mold. Plate it with the mango sauce on top, garnished with mint sprig. Enjoy chilled.
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