Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares top 3 tomato substitutes for Indian cuisine: The best low cost substitute for tomatoes is...

Did you know pumpkin can be used in Indian gravies and curries? It's sweet and slightly bitter flavour profile adds juiciness and tender texture, and chef Sanjeev Kapoor considers it among his top 3 substitute for tomatoes. If avoiding tomatoes due to allergy, or preference, here's what you need to know.

In a July 2017 blog on his website, the chef said that tomatoes are an indispensable ingredient in many of our recipes and are used generously, 'but with the prices of tomatoes in India reaching a staggering ₹100/ kg' at the time, Indians could do with some natural substitutes for this favourite.

He suggested kaddu aka pumpkin, as well as tamarind for the tang, and dahi or yoghurt as his top 3 tomato substitutes for Indians.

1. Pumpkin

Chef Kapoor said, “After years of snubbing kaddu at the dining table, the current prices of tomatoes are going to make you love them. At literally half the price and with their slightly sweet taste and creamy texture, pumpkins make the best low cost substitute for tomatoes, especially in the puree form.”

And how do you use pumpkin in Indian dishes? He shared, “Just blend the pumpkins; maybe roast them before that for some more depth of flavor and a deeper colour. Add in a dash of vinegar to replicate the tartness of tomatoes. To deepen the hue (and nutrition) of your pseudo tomato puree add a roasted/raw red bell pepper, a piece of boiled beetroot, boiled carrots or all three to it. A hint of tomato ketchup can also give it that bright red colour, but will make it sweeter than regular fresh tomato puree. If you need to adjust the consistency of the puree bring it to a boil and let it reduce till it is perfect for your recipe. Keep tasting and adjusting the ratios depending upon what your recipe demands.”

2. Tamarind

It adds a tangy, slightly sweet flavour to curries and is commonly used in many Indian recipes. Speaking about it, chef Kapoor said, “Besides adding body, tomatoes lend a delicious tartness to a variety of recipes, especially in Indian cuisine. Tamarind is one of the ingredients which come closest to replicating the fresh sweet-tanginess of tomatoes. Just add a hint of it to tamarind pulp or paste to recipes like dals, curries or stir fries instead of tomatoes. You can also buy a batch of fresh tamarind and dissolve a lemon sized ball in warm water and use the extract to give your recipes a delicious tomato-y taste with actually using them.”

3. Yoghurt

He added, “Yogurt also comes in handy when preparing Indian-style curries with a tomato base. It provides body to the curry and the right kind of tartness, so you won’t be missing tomatoes too much. Just make sure you whisk the yogurt really well and add it towards the end of the cooking process to reduce the chances of it splitting. Yogurt works especially well in recipes like biryanis or thick curries and masalas that require tomatoes.”

