Chennai fitness coach with 18 years of experience shares how to manage hunger while on a calorie deficit for weight loss

Losing weight can feel frustrating because the process almost always comes with one unavoidable side effect: hunger. Creating a calorie deficit means eating less energy than your body uses, so feeling hungry from time to time is expected. While that discomfort can make it tempting to snack or overeat, learning to manage hunger is a crucial part of sustainable weight loss. After all, it is during a calorie deficit that your body begins drawing on its stored fat for energy, helping you lose weight over time.

Read more to find out how to manage hunger during weight loss! (Unsplash)

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Chennai-based fitness coach with 18 years of experience, Raj Ganpath – founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy – explains the relationship between hunger, calorie deficit and sustainable weight loss. In an Instagram video shared on July 1, he outlines why managing hunger is key to losing weight effectively and how to do it without going to extremes.

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Hunger and calorie deficit

{{^usCountry}} According to Raj, sustainable weight loss requires learning to manage hunger, as losing weight depends on maintaining a calorie deficit. A calorie deficit means consuming less energy than your body needs, which naturally triggers hunger. When that happens, your body has two options: get energy from food or tap into its existing energy stores, such as stored body fat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Raj, sustainable weight loss requires learning to manage hunger, as losing weight depends on maintaining a calorie deficit. A calorie deficit means consuming less energy than your body needs, which naturally triggers hunger. When that happens, your body has two options: get energy from food or tap into its existing energy stores, such as stored body fat. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “If you want to lose weight sustainably, you need to learn to deal with hunger because weight loss is about creating a calorie deficit. And that means not giving your body all the energy it needs. And when you do that, it is most definitely going to make you hungry. And once you're hungry, you have two options. You can either feed your body from the outside or from the inside. Outside energy is new energy, basically food. Inside energy is existing energy, stored energy, also known as fats, the thing that you want to lose.”

Moderate hunger is normal

Raj explains that if you eat every time you feel hungry, your body has little reason to tap into its stored energy reserves, which can slow fat loss. He emphasises that feeling hungry while maintaining a calorie deficit is normal and should be expected. It is not dangerous or an emergency, as the body has sufficient stored energy to draw on when needed.

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The fitness coach highlights, “Every time you're hungry, if you panic and feed the body with outside energy, it has no reason to use the energy that's already stored. In simpler words, addressing hunger immediately means you are not giving your body a chance or a reason to burn the existing fat. So, next time you're hungry, remember hunger is absolutely fine. It is not dangerous and it is definitely not an emergency. Your body has enough stored energy to fuel itself.”

Manage hunger smartly

Raj explains that while mild to moderate hunger is a normal part of weight loss, extreme hunger should be avoided as it often leads to overeating. Instead, he recommends managing hunger strategically by aiming to experience around one to two hours of mild to moderate hunger before each meal.

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He notes, “Remember that while mild to moderate hunger is absolutely fine and even necessary for weight loss, extreme hunger is not okay because it leads to overeating. So if weight loss is a goal, make sure you learn how to manage hunger smartly. A simple goal would be to aim for about one to two hours of mild to moderate hunger before every meal. If you can do this, you will most definitely create a calorie deficit and lose weight sustainably.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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