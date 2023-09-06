Cherry tomatoes can protect you from cancer, heart disease; know all benefits

Red, bright and bite-sized, cherry tomatoes are not just a flavoursome snack to deal with those mid-meal hunger pangs, but also offer impressive health benefits in protecting against certain types of cancer, heart disease and skin damage. Although small in size, they are more nutrient-dense than your regular tomatoes and adding them to your daily diet can help in your weight loss journey, ease constipation woes and keep immunity high. Add them to your salad, smoothie, soup or use them in pizza or pasta, you can trust cherry tomatoes to add amazing micronutrients to your diet. (Also read: Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: How tomatoes spawned a tang dynasty)

Although small in size, cherry tomatoes are more nutrient-dense than your regular tomatoes and adding them to your daily diet can help in your weight loss journey, ease constipation woes and keep immunity high(Freepik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Cherry tomatoes might be small, but they're bursting with big benefits for your health. These little tomatoes are not only delicious but also packed with important stuff that can help you feel good and stay healthy. Cherry tomatoes are small, bite-sized tomatoes known for their vibrant red colour. Packed with vitamins like C, minerals like potassium, and antioxidants like lycopene, they offer a healthy boost. Their low-calorie count, fibre content, and versatility in various dishes make them a delicious and nutritious choice for snacking and cooking," says Dt. Vidhi Chawla, the driving force behind Fisico Diet and Aesthetic Clinic.

Benefits of cherry tomatoes

Dietitian Vidhi Chawla shares a list of benefits that eating cherry tomatoes regularly can bring:

1. Vitamins and minerals powerhouse

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cherry tomatoes are like a treasure trove of vitamins and minerals. They are full of Vitamin C, which helps your body fight off sickness and make your skin look awesome. Plus, they have potassium, which is like a superhero for your heart and muscles.

2. Happy tummy

If you want your tummy to be happy, cherry tomatoes can help. The fibre content in them can help keep things moving smoothly in your digestive system, so you don't feel all blocked up.

3. Protection against cancer

The bright red colour of cherry tomatoes isn't just cool to look at – it's actually really good for you. That colour comes from something called lycopene, which is like a bodyguard for your cells. It helps protect your body from prostate cancer, heart disease and keep your bones strong.

4. Weight-watchers' friend

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you're trying to watch your weight, cherry tomatoes are like your little buddies. They are low in calories, so you can snack on them without worrying too much. They give you that satisfying crunch without making you feel guilty.

5. Many ways to enjoy

Cherry tomatoes are like the chameleons of the kitchen. They can fit in anywhere. You can put them in salads to make them tastier and healthier. They're great in pasta dishes too. And if you're feeling fancy, you can put them on sticks as appetizers or bake them for a sweeter taste.

"In a nutshell, cherry tomatoes are tiny but mighty. They're a jackpot of Vitamins like Vitamin C and minerals like potassium. Thanks to the fibre in them, your tummy can stay happy and you won't feel all blocked up. Their bright red colour isn't just cool – it's packed with lycopene that keeps your cells safe and might even fight off some cancers. If you're watching your weight, these tomatoes are your pals because they're low in calories. And the best part is that you can enjoy them in so many ways, whether in salads, pasta, or even as snacks," concludes Chawla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON