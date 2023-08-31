Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: How tomatoes spawned a tang dynasty

If you have been following the furore over the price of tomatoes, you will note that reporters and political analysts often refer to tomatoes as a basic staple of Indian cooking and the food of the common man. While tomatoes turn up in dishes all over India, they are not a traditional ingredient in Indian cuisines. (Photos: Adobe Stock)

In India, the most popular pastas are made with tomato sauces. Pizza relies on tomato paste. Tomatoes didn't show up in home recipes until well after Independence.

What this means is that, with the exception of dishes created in the 20th century, Indian cuisine does not depend on tomatoes (at least not in the way that it depends on onions). It's hard to find a recipe book written before Independence that mentions tomatoes. Yes, you will find tomatoes used everywhere now, but rarely are they integral to dishes. As the chef and walking gastronomic encyclopaedia Kunal Kapoor points out, rare is the home-cooking dish that cannot be made without tomatoes. It will taste different without the tomato, but it won't necessarily taste bad because the original recipe had no tomatoes to begin with. Butter chicken and pastas in a red sauce are Indian favourites because we love the rich umami flavour in cooked tomatoes.

And yet the spread of tomatoes in Indian cuisine has run up against certain obstacles. In most old Indian temples, they will not add tomatoes to the food they cook for devotees. These dishes are made according to old recipes and tomatoes never featured in them. Even in Sikh langars, dal is not made with tomatoes, though I gather that in some modern gurdwaras, this is beginning to change. Tomato purée is used heavily in the eating-out and takeaway sector.

In India, when you ask cooks why they use tomatoes, the most common answer is "for the sourness". Manjit Gill agrees that tomatoes only really became popular as a souring agent in the second half of the 20th century. He says that as tomatoes began to catch on, an older generation of cooks scoffed that "if you don't know how to make tasty food, add tomatoes", which is not exactly a great compliment. Burger King puts ketchup in its burgers. Others offer it as an essential add-on. All of it is made from tomato paste.

I spoke to Viraj Bahl, who runs Veeba, the tomato-sauce king of India. Veeba makes ketchup for fast food companies. Some, like Burger King, put ketchup in their burgers. The others offer it as an essential add-on. Pizza companies thrive on Viraj’s tomato sauce.

