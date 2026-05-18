Chiranjeevi at 70 impresses internet with high-energy workout routine ahead of Mega 158, fans say 'legend never rests’

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi has given fans a glimpse of his disciplined fitness regime as he prepares for his upcoming film Mega 158, directed by Bobby Kolli. The actor shared an intense workout video on X on May 17, showcasing his dedication and physical transformation ahead of the project.

At 70, Chiranjeevi inspires fans with disciplined fitness regimen. (X/@KChiruTweets)

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In the 52-second clip, Chiranjeevi is seen powering through a series of challenging gym exercises with remarkable energy and focus. From rope drills to strength training routines, the actor appears fully committed to building stamina and muscle strength for his on-screen role. (Also read: Gastroenterologist explains what colon cancer really looks like inside the body; shares early signs most people miss )

Chiranjeevi shows off intense fitness regime

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Every day is another opportunity to push beyond limits... Charged up and excited for another memorable journey with my dear @dirbobby for #Mega158. Opening Ceremony on May 21st.”

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{{^usCountry}} The video highlights his upper-body focused training, where he can be seen working with dumbbells and barbells to enhance muscle strength and definition in his arms, shoulders, and chest. He also incorporates resistance band exercises aimed at improving flexibility, stability, and overall strength, particularly as part of recovery and conditioning following a minor shoulder surgery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video highlights his upper-body focused training, where he can be seen working with dumbbells and barbells to enhance muscle strength and definition in his arms, shoulders, and chest. He also incorporates resistance band exercises aimed at improving flexibility, stability, and overall strength, particularly as part of recovery and conditioning following a minor shoulder surgery. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, Chiranjeevi is seen using cable machines and pulley systems for controlled resistance workouts that help with precise muscle engagement and upper-body conditioning. The routine reflects a well-structured fitness plan designed to improve endurance, power, and agility.

The actor’s intense training session offers a glimpse into his preparation for the film, underlining his commitment to achieving a high-energy, action-ready “mass look” for Mega 158.

How internet reacted

His clip quickly garnered attention online, with fans flooding the comments section with praise for his discipline and energy. “The dedication at this age is next level,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Thy name is Discipline and Hardwork! Always an inspiration.”

A third simply summed up the sentiment, saying, “Boss hitting the gym hard.” “Legend never rests. At 70, you’re out here setting the bar higher than most in their 30s. Boss! This level of dedication is pure inspiration,” read another comment.

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Many were also stunned by his fitness at this age, with one user writing, “Can’t believe he is 70 years old,” while another added, “You are the inspiration to the youth.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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