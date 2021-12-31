Chris Hemsworth has a 'no equipment burner' fix before New Year

Chris Hemsworth is back on Instagram with a fitness fix just before the New Year. It is that time of the year again when we are looking forward to moving on to the next year and close the door on the passing year. With the holiday season already starting and the celebrations in order, the urge of heavy indulgence of drinking, and consuming food with heavy calories is rampant in everyone. But Chris Hemsworth showed us how to fight the extra calories with a workout routine dedicated just in keeping the weight in check.

On Friday, Chris made our end of the week better with a short video of himself demonstrating various types of fitness routines that can help us in burning the extra fat from the body. In the beginning of the video, he can be seen performing Bear Crawl. In an outdoor setup with his fitness partner for company, Chris can be seen crawling on his all four on the ground and then retreating back the same way to the point from where he started. In another part of the video, he can be seen performing flutter kicks – in this exercise, a person needs to sit on the ground with his palms placed for support and then place the legs up in air and keep moving them alternately.

In another part of the video, Chris, with his hands folded on his head, can be seen performing prisoner squats. He can be also seen doing the mountain climbers to elbow position – he stood on his all fours and then brought his legs near to his elbow and repeated the same process with the other leg as well. "Try this little no equipment burner before you hit the champagne on New Year's. Rest 20 seconds between exercises. Do 2 x rounds total, with 1 minute rest between rounds," read his post. He also noted down the exercise routine with the time limit for his fans on Instagram:

Bear crawl x 40 secs

Switches x 40 secs

Tricep push-up x 40 secs

Flutter kicks x 40 secs

Prisoner squat x 40 secs

Mountain climbers to elbow x 40 secs

Burpees x 40 secs

Butterfly sit-ups x 40 secs

Sit thrus x 40 secs

Plank jack push-up x 40 secs

These workouts come with multiple health benefits. They help in shedding the extra kilos faster and also help in improving the cardiovascular health of the body.