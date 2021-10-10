Chris Hemsworth lacked motivation to work out, so he did this and even inspired fans

Do you know what Thor actor Chris Hemsworth does when he lacks the motivation to work out? Well, he gets moving and works out more. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a video revealing his motivation to work out was at an all-time low because of a week full of fun and feeling rusty. However, he decided to sweat out the feeling by indulging in a rigorous exercise session.

Weekends are for relaxing, but that doesn't mean cutting back on your fitness routine. However, if you want someone to pump you up with motivation, Chris Hemsworth's latest video will do the job. In the new video, the actor decided to get active and sweat out the demons of laziness. He said that the key for doing the same is, "if you are feeling flat just get moving because movement creates motivation."

In the one-minute-long video, the Extraction star did weight training, core-strengthening exercises like ball slams, lunges, sit-throughs, bear crawls, chin-ups, push-ups, kettlebell, and battle rope workouts. Chris added that after doing the routine, he felt 100 per cent back to normal.

Watch the video here:

Chris posted the video with a motivational message for his followers. He wrote, "Lacking motivation? Get moving! Feeling flat? Get sweaty!! I can tell you with the utmost confidence that the simple add of exercise in your daily routine will not only add a big ol smile on your dial it'll improve every aspect of your life, more energy, better sleep, mood elevation, reduce feelings of anxiety and depression, protect against many chronic diseases, the list goes on. Movement creates motivation!! Action creates energy!! Get after it."

The video got several likes and comments from Chris's fans. Many were motivated to hit the gym. His Extraction co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal also took to the comments section to praise the actor and wrote, "Crushed it! (100 per cent)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chris Hemsworth is officially returning for a sequel to Extraction. In a newly-released Netflix teaser, it was revealed that his character Tyler Rake did not die at the end of the 2020 movie.

