Coke takes 12 minutes, hot dog 36 minutes off your life: Which other foods are shortening your lifespan? See full list

Coke, one of the world's most beloved beverages, is often consumed in large quantities without a second thought. However, a new study may make you think twice before reaching for that next can. Conducted by the University of Michigan, the new study explores the impact of ultra-processed foods on our lifespan. (Also read: These 2 common, ultra-processed foods significantly raise heart disease risk: Study ) Eating ultra-processed foods like coke and hot dog may lead to higher disease risks and shorter lifespan.(Shutterstock)

How processed foods may shorten your life

Some of your favourite foods might actually be costing you more than just calories. According to the study, certain ultra-processed foods could shorten your life. For example, eating a hot dog could take off 36 minutes, and washing it down with a Coke could add another 12 minutes gone. Breakfast sandwiches and eggs were found to subtract 13 minutes, while cheeseburgers could cut off 9 minutes. But not all is lost! The research also highlighted that eating certain types of fish could add 28 minutes to your life, offering a healthier alternative.

Study reveals ultra-processed foods like hot dogs and Coke reduce life expectancy.(Pixabay)

Dr. Olivier Jolliet, the lead of the study, emphasised the importance of dietary changes for better health. He said, “The urgency of dietary changes to improve human health is clear. Our findings demonstrate that small, targeted substitutions offer a feasible and powerful strategy to achieve significant health and environmental benefits without requiring dramatic dietary shifts.”

Which foods might be cutting your life short?

Hot dog 36 minutes Breakfast sandwich 13 minutes Eggs 13 minutes Coke 12 minutes Cheeseburgers 9 minutes Bacon 6 minutes

While comfort foods like pizza, macaroni and cheese, hot dogs, and Coke were found to shorten life expectancy, the study also revealed that incorporating healthier options, such as certain types of fish, could actually extend your life.

Certain types of fish can add 32 minutes to your life, highlighting the power of healthier food choices. In fact, previous studies have also shown that eating cheeses like cheddar and brie may not only boost life expectancy but also help prevent liver cancer. Many doctors recommend cutting out ultra-processed foods to improve overall health, urging a more mindful approach to what we consume.

Fishes such as salmon and sardines are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and increases life span.(Unsplash)

Health risks associated with ultra-processed foods

Earlier this year, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) revealed concerning findings about ultra-processed foods (UPFs). High consumption of these foods was linked to a 50% higher risk of cardiovascular disease-related death and a 48-53% increased risk of mental health issues, such as anxiety.

Additionally, there was a 12% greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes. UPFs were also connected to a 21% higher risk of death from any cause, obesity, and a 40-66% greater risk of heart disease. Other health concerns tied to these foods included sleep problems, depression, asthma, high cholesterol, and gastrointestinal issues. While UFPs can be enjoyed in moderation, doctors still recommend prioritising healthier foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains for better long-term health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.