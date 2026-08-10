Collagen vs protein powder: Which is better or more beneficial? Experts explain what your skin and muscles actually need

The body needs different minerals and proteins to stay healthy. However, as we age, we may need certain minerals or proteins more than others. This can be especially challenging when our diet is limited. For instance, collagen is a protein found mostly in animal products, while protein powder is often found in dairy products. So, how can people who do not eat meat manage their protein intake, and which source is better? Let’s talk about that today.
What is collagen?
Collagen is a protein found in many parts of our bodies, especially in the skin, bones, joints, and muscles. It helps keep our bodies strong and flexible. As we age, our collagen levels go down, which can lead to sagging skin and joint pain. “You can get collagen from high-protein foods like chicken, fish, eggs, and non-vegetarian soups”, dermatologist Dr Raina Nahar tells Health Shots. Eating foods that are rich in vitamin C, like oranges, lemons, tomatoes, and bell peppers, also helps your body produce collagen.
Benefits of collagen
- Collagen for skin: Collagen helps make your skin firmer and more elastic, giving it a younger appearance. According to the US Department of Health, it can reduce wrinkles and prolong the life of your skin, especially as it starts to sag with age.
- Joint pain: A report from PubMed Central says that collagen may help relieve arthritis and joint pain. It can increase joint strength and reduce discomfort. However, how well it works can depend on the type of collagen, the amount taken, and individual reactions.
- Hair and nails: Taking collagen may help your hair and nails grow better. A report from ScienceDirect says that using collagen peptides (CPs) as a supplement can help with ageing or pattern hair loss. These peptides might reduce hair loss and thinning.
What is protein powder?
This protein comes from milk. It is a high-protein, low-fat food that many people use in their fitness routines. “Protein powder is easy to digest, which helps muscles recover and grow”, Dietitian Hari Lakshmi, Consultant – Dietitian/Nutritionist, Motherhood Hospitals, Chennai, tells Health Shots. Some healthy snacks, like protein bars and baked goods, also have protein in them.
Benefits of protein powder
- For muscle growth: One report says that protein powder has a lot of BCAAs (Branched-Chain Amino Acids), which help muscles grow. If you work out or go to the gym, it helps your muscles recover and grow faster.
- Digests quickly: This type of protein is digested quickly, allowing the body to use it right away. This has several benefits. One benefit is that eating foods that are easy to digest helps prevent stomach problems and improves the absorption of proteins and minerals from your meals.
- Helps in weight loss: According to a report by the National Institutes of Health, eating protein powder helps reduce hunger. This control over hunger can keep your calorie intake low and support weight loss.
Collagen vs protein powder: Which is better for skin and muscles?
There is no simple answer to this question. It depends on your body's needs and your food choices. For example:
- For muscles: For building muscle, protein powder is the best choice. Whey protein is the top option for bodybuilding and fitness. “It has essential amino acids that help build and repair muscles”, says the nutritionist. Whey protein speeds up muscle growth and recovery, especially after workouts. It is ideal for increasing muscle mass.
- For skin: Collagen is very helpful for the skin. It helps keep our skin elastic and firm. “As we get older, our bodies produce less collagen, which leads to wrinkles”, says the dermatologist. Eating collagen can help keep your skin tight and looking young. It also helps keep the skin hydrated and firm.
What's the problem?
Collagen is mostly found in animal-based foods, which can be a challenge for vegetarians who have skin problems related to ageing. “If you’re a vegetarian, it’s important to talk to a health expert about other ways to get collagen”, says You can also find collagen tablets in stores, but you should only use them with guidance from a professional.
(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.
This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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