Collagen vs protein powder: Which is better or more beneficial? Experts explain what your skin and muscles actually need

The body needs different minerals and proteins to stay healthy. However, as we age, we may need certain minerals or proteins more than others. This can be especially challenging when our diet is limited. For instance, collagen is a protein found mostly in animal products, while protein powder is often found in dairy products. So, how can people who do not eat meat manage their protein intake, and which source is better? Let’s talk about that today.

What is collagen?

Is it better to have collagen or protein powder? (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Collagen is a protein found in many parts of our bodies, especially in the skin, bones, joints, and muscles. It helps keep our bodies strong and flexible. As we age, our collagen levels go down, which can lead to sagging skin and joint pain. “You can get collagen from high-protein foods like chicken, fish, eggs, and non-vegetarian soups”, dermatologist Dr Raina Nahar tells Health Shots. Eating foods that are rich in vitamin C, like oranges, lemons, tomatoes, and bell peppers, also helps your body produce collagen.

Benefits of collagen

Collagen for skin: Collagen helps make your skin firmer and more elastic, giving it a younger appearance. According to the US Department of Health, it can reduce wrinkles and prolong the life of your skin, especially as it starts to sag with age. Joint pain: A report from PubMed Central says that collagen may help relieve arthritis and joint pain. It can increase joint strength and reduce discomfort. However, how well it works can depend on the type of collagen, the amount taken, and individual reactions. Hair and nails: Taking collagen may help your hair and nails grow better. A report from ScienceDirect says that using collagen peptides (CPs) as a supplement can help with ageing or pattern hair loss. These peptides might reduce hair loss and thinning.

What is protein powder?

This protein comes from milk. It is a high-protein, low-fat food that many people use in their fitness routines. “Protein powder is easy to digest, which helps muscles recover and grow”, Dietitian Hari Lakshmi, Consultant – Dietitian/Nutritionist, Motherhood Hospitals, Chennai, tells Health Shots. Some healthy snacks, like protein bars and baked goods, also have protein in them.

Benefits of protein powder

For muscle growth: One report says that protein powder has a lot of BCAAs (Branched-Chain Amino Acids), which help muscles grow. If you work out or go to the gym, it helps your muscles recover and grow faster. Digests quickly: This type of protein is digested quickly, allowing the body to use it right away. This has several benefits. One benefit is that eating foods that are easy to digest helps prevent stomach problems and improves the absorption of proteins and minerals from your meals. Helps in weight loss: According to a report by the National Institutes of Health, eating protein powder helps reduce hunger. This control over hunger can keep your calorie intake low and support weight loss.

Collagen vs protein powder: Which is better for skin and muscles?

There is no simple answer to this question. It depends on your body's needs and your food choices. For example:

For muscles: For building muscle, protein powder is the best choice. Whey protein is the top option for bodybuilding and fitness. “It has essential amino acids that help build and repair muscles”, says the nutritionist. Whey protein speeds up muscle growth and recovery, especially after workouts. It is ideal for increasing muscle mass. For skin: Collagen is very helpful for the skin. It helps keep our skin elastic and firm. “As we get older, our bodies produce less collagen, which leads to wrinkles”, says the dermatologist. Eating collagen can help keep your skin tight and looking young. It also helps keep the skin hydrated and firm.

What's the problem?

Collagen is mostly found in animal-based foods, which can be a challenge for vegetarians who have skin problems related to ageing. “If you’re a vegetarian, it’s important to talk to a health expert about other ways to get collagen”, says You can also find collagen tablets in stores, but you should only use them with guidance from a professional.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)