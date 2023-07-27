Pink eye, medically known as conjunctivitis, is a widespread eye condition that involves the inflammation or infection of the conjunctiva—the transparent membrane lining your eyelid and part of your eyeball. Various factors such as bacteria, viruses, allergens or toxic substances, can contribute to this ailment.

Conjunctivitis: What causes pinkeye and how can you tell which kind you have?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nikhil S Sardar, Senior Consultant - Ophthalmology at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, revealed that there are mainly four types of infection - Bacterial, Viral, Allergic and Toxic. He elaborated:

Bacterial Conjunctivitis

Bacterial conjunctivitis is typically caused by bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus pneumonia, or Haemophilus. These bacteria can lead to a significant eye infection, often marked by a yellow-green discharge. This type of conjunctivitis can affect either one or both eyes and can be highly contagious. Prompt medical attention and proper hygiene practices are essential to prevent its spread.

2. Viral Conjunctivitis

Viral conjunctivitis is commonly linked with adenoviruses. This form is notable for causing a watery discharge, along with redness and irritation in the eye. Viral conjunctivitis often coincides with an upper respiratory tract infection or cold, spreading through direct or indirect contact with the viral pathogen. The contagious nature of this type warrants strict hygiene practices to curtail its dissemination.

3. Allergic Conjunctivitis

Allergic conjunctivitis results from a reaction to allergens such as pollen, dust mites, or specific cosmetics. This type of pink eye generally causes itching, redness, and excessive tearing in both eyes. The key to managing allergic conjunctivitis lies in identifying and avoiding the allergen and using medications like antihistamines or anti-inflammatory drugs as directed by a healthcare professional.

4. Toxic Conjunctivitis

Toxic conjunctivitis is a result of exposure to irritants like chlorine in swimming pools, smoke, or certain eye drops. It prompts redness and discomfort in the eye. Immediate discontinuation of the offending agent and prompt medical care is vital in cases of toxic conjunctivitis.

Dr Nikhil S Sardar advised, “If you suspect conjunctivitis, consult an ophthalmologist who can diagnose the type based on a thorough examination and specific clinical signs. With early detection and appropriate treatment, the risk of complications and contagion can be significantly reduced. Regular eye check-ups are crucial, not only for treatment but also for the prevention and control of this common eye condition.”

