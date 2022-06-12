'Consistency over intensity': Here's how Ankita Konwar walked into the weekend

Ankita Konwar is an absolute fitness enthusiast. Ankita, wife of TV personality, actor and model Milind Soman, keeps sharing snippets from her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile on a daily basis. Ankita and Milind are couple fitness goals – from taking up their workout routine with the stunning views of ocean in the backdrop to being in their home garden and not missing out on daily fitness routine, they keep setting the bar higher for us. Ankita also loves to work out alone at times. Ankita swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and is often spotted scooping out some me time for herself and going for a run or taking up a yoga routine.

Ankita, a day back, shared a short snippet of how she made her way into the weekend. And of course, it involves an intense dose of yoga. Ankita, for this week, chose to improve her hip flexibility with a routine of Hanumanasana. She shared a set of pictures of herself performing the asana and wrote, "If sliding in to the weekend like were a picture. Hanumanasana requires a lot of flexibility around the hips. Make sure to open the hip muscles before you give this a try. A little every day goes a long way. Always remember, consistency over intensity." In the pictures, Ankita can be seen stretching her legs and working on her hip flexibility. Take a look at her pictures here.

Performing Hanumasana on a regular basis comes with a range of health benefits. It helps in improving the flexibility of hamstrings, calves, groins, pelvis, and hips. It also helps in toning the leg muscles and improving the menstrual cramps. Also known as the splits pose, Hanumanasana helps in lengthening the hamstrings, gluteus, hip flexors and psoas muscles. It helps in balancing the nervous system as well.