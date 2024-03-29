Meat, a staple in many diets, is typically considered a valuable source of protein and nutrients however, for some individuals, consuming meat can lead to allergic reactions that range from mild discomfort to severe complications. Meat allergies are relatively uncommon but can cause significant health issues if not properly identified and managed hence, understanding the signs and symptoms is crucial for those who suspect they may have a meat allergy. Could you be allergic to meat? Watch out for these signs and symptoms (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akash Shah, Consultant Pathologist at Neuberg Diagnostics, suggested to watch out for these signs -

Delayed Onset Symptoms: Unlike immediate allergic reactions commonly associated with foods like nuts or shellfish, meat allergies often manifest with delayed onset symptoms. These symptoms may not appear until several hours after consuming meat, making it challenging to pinpoint the exact cause of the reaction. Gastrointestinal Distress: One of the most common symptoms of a meat allergy is gastrointestinal distress. Individuals may experience abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or bloating after consuming meat. These symptoms can vary in severity and may persist for hours or days. Skin Reactions: Skin reactions are another hallmark of meat allergies. These reactions can include hives, itching, redness, or swelling of the skin. In some cases, individuals may develop eczema or dermatitis after consuming meat. These skin symptoms can be uncomfortable and may worsen with continued exposure to meat proteins. Respiratory Symptoms: In rare cases, meat allergies can lead to respiratory symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, or even anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis is a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction that requires immediate medical attention. It can cause difficulty breathing, a drop in blood pressure, and loss of consciousness. Cross-Reactivity: Some individuals with meat allergies may also experience cross-reactivity with other foods. For example, those allergic to beef may also react to other types of mammalian meats like pork or lamb. This cross-reactivity occurs due to similarities in protein structures between different types of meat

Dr Akash Shah suggested, “If you suspect you may have a meat allergy, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and management. Allergy testing, including skin prick tests or blood tests, can help identify specific allergens. Once diagnosed, the primary treatment for meat allergies is strict avoidance of meat products. While meat allergies are relatively rare, they can cause significant discomfort and health complications for those affected. Recognizing the signs and symptoms of meat allergies, including delayed onset reactions, gastrointestinal distress, skin reactions, respiratory symptoms, and cross-reactivity, is essential for timely diagnosis and management. If you experience any of these symptoms after consuming meat, seek medical advice promptly to determine the underlying cause and develop a suitable treatment plan.”

According to Reena Poptani, Clinical Dietician at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, meat allergy involves a carbohydrate known as Alpha-gal (Galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose). She revealed, “Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) is a serious, potentially life-threatening allergic condition. Alpha-gal is found in meat (pork, beef, rabbit, lamb, venison). AGS is also called alpha-gal allergy, red meat allergy, or tick bite meat allergy. Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) is a collection of symptoms associated with IgE-mediated hypersensitivity responses to the glycan galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose (alpha-gal).”

Acquired red meat allergy is an allergy to certain types of meat caused by the bite of a lone star tick. Reena Poptani shared, “Typical symptoms of meat allergy are manifested as hives / urticaria, pruritus / itching, nausea, angioedema (swelling of skin and tissue). It can gradually lead to an upset stomach, diarrhea, abdominal pain, runny nose, headaches, a drop in blood pressure, and sometimes anaphylaxis. Individuals may develop hypersensitivity reactions 3 to 5 hours after meat consumption.”

She added, “Reactions to pork kidney occur faster due to higher accessible alpha-gal content. The majority of alpha-gal allergic patients have reported urticaria and gastrointestinal symptoms after eating mammalian products. Chicken allergy symptoms are manifested as a runny nose, sore throat, or an upset stomach as the body tries to get rid of the allergen. Anaphylaxis is one of the most serious complications of a chicken allergy. It is a serious systemic reaction and requires immediate medical attention.”