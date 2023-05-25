The vagus nerves are one of the main nerves of the parasympathetic nervous system. Responsible for managing heart rate, the immune system of the body and digestion, vagus nerves control a number of body functions, especially the ones that cannot be controlled by us voluntarily. Understanding how vagus nerve works helps in taking steps in improving our own health. "These exercises activate your vagus nerve and promote relaxation, lower stress levels, improve digestion, and enhance your immune system,” wrote Therapist Anna Papaioannou as she shared a few steps to stimulate the vagus nerve, which in turn can help us in staying calm and happy.

Daily exercises to stimulate your vagus nerve(Shutterstock)

Cold showers: Post we are done with our comfortable warm showers, we should turn the temperature down to cold as much we can take, for about 30 to 60 seconds. We will notice that we gasp and breathe heavily. This exposure of the body to cold temperature helps in stimulating the vagus nerve.

Humming: When we hum a song that we like, we will notice sensations in our lips, throat and chest. When we make steady vibrations in the body while humming, it helps us to feel less stress and anxiety.

Gargle water: Garling with warm water, twice a day, mostly at morning and at night helps in calming the body and staying healthy as well. Garging with warm water also helps with throat inflammations, seasonal allergies and sinus infections.

Head, neck massage: We need to find pressure points in the head, neck and shoulders where we feel the sensation of soothing. Painful massages tend to activate the sympathetic nervous system. However, soothing massages in the head, neck and shoulders help in calming the body.

Natural skin: When we expose our skin to natural light and air, it helps the UVA rays to penetrate the body more deeply. This in turn increases the body's levels of melanocyte stimulating hormone, that helps in stimulating the vagus nerve.

