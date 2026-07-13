Delhi gastroenterologist Dr Shubham Vatsya warns against antibiotic misuse in the country

In India, many prescription drugs are often easily available over the counter, without any need for a prescription. While this makes medicines readily available in times of emergency, it also increases the risk of drugs being misused.

Popping pills without consulting the doctor can harm our health. (Pexel)

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According to Dr Shubham Vatsya, one of the most commonly misused groups of drugs is antibiotics, and a common drug that is often popped by people without prescriptions is Azithromycin. Taking to Instagram on July 10, Dr Vatsya explained why that is dangerous.

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Misusing antibiotics during a cold

{{^usCountry}} Some people take antibiotics such as Azithromycin as a precautionary measure when they have symptoms of a cold, such as a sore throat, without first consulting a doctor. As per Dr Vatsya, “If your throat is sore and you take Azithromycin, if you think you are being very smart, let me tell you that you are just being ‘cute’ - you are not smart at all.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some people take antibiotics such as Azithromycin as a precautionary measure when they have symptoms of a cold, such as a sore throat, without first consulting a doctor. As per Dr Vatsya, “If your throat is sore and you take Azithromycin, if you think you are being very smart, let me tell you that you are just being ‘cute’ - you are not smart at all.” {{/usCountry}}

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He shared that Azithromycin is an antibiotic that kills bacteria. However, most of sore throat cases, about 99 percent, and upper respiratory tract infections are viral in origin. This means they are caused by viruses, which are very different from bacteria and are not affected by antibiotics at all.

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“Antibiotics like Azithromycin do not kill viruses at all; they only kill bacteria. If you take Azithromycin for a viral infection, it will not lead to a faster recovery, but it will definitely kill the good bacteria in your gut microbiome,” noted the gastroenterologist.

As a result of taking the medication unprescribed, one therefore ends up increasing the risk of post-infectious irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and antibiotic resistance.

How to deal with a viral infection

If a person is suffering from a viral infection and experiencing symptoms such as a sore throat, the best thing for them to do is visit a doctor.

“In almost all such cases, recovery happens on its own. You should only take steam and perform warm water gargles,” shared Dr Vatsya.

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In some cases, doctors may prescribe probiotics. However, according to Dr Vatsya, one should not pester their doctor to give them “strong medicine.”

“Strong medicine is not ‘smart' medicine. Please stop popping antibiotic pills, as taking them unnecessarily is very harmful to you,” he stated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Shubham Vatsya, MD, DM, is a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital with over 12 years of clinical experience.

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