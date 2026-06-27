Dentist with 41 years of experience shares pregnancy advice you haven't heard yet, warns about morning sickness mistake

For decades, expectant mothers have been inundated with advice about prenatal vitamins, birth plans, and nursery decor. However, a veteran dental expert warned that millions of women are completely overlooking a critical factor that could affect their baby's health before birth: their teeth. Also read | Orthodontist shares 5 oral signs that can signal bigger health problems: Bad breath, dry mouth, and more

Dr Mark Burhenne is sharing the unfiltered truth about oral health during pregnancy — and why it’s about so much more than just your teeth. (Freepik)

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Dr Mark Burhenne, a San Francisco-based dentist with over four decades of experience, took to Instagram on June 27 to deliver a blunt, unfiltered wake-up call to pregnant women and those planning to conceive: "Pregnancy advice I would give you as a dentist of 41 years if I was not afraid of hurting your feelings... so here it is — unfiltered."

The hidden danger of 'pregnancy gingivitis'

Many women notice their gums becoming swollen or bleeding during pregnancy and dismiss it as a temporary hormonal quirk. Dr Burhenne warned that this is a dangerous misconception. "Your bleeding gums aren’t a 'pregnancy thing' to brush off," he stated, adding, "Up to 75 percent of pregnant women develop pregnancy gingivitis."

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{{^usCountry}} The consequences of ignoring this inflammation go far beyond oral discomfort. According to Dr Burhenne, the biological connection between a mother's mouth and her developing baby is direct and alarming: "The same bacteria causing that inflammation — porphyromonas gingivalis and fusobacterium nucleatum — have been found in amniotic fluid, fetal membranes, and cord blood," he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The consequences of ignoring this inflammation go far beyond oral discomfort. According to Dr Burhenne, the biological connection between a mother's mouth and her developing baby is direct and alarming: "The same bacteria causing that inflammation — porphyromonas gingivalis and fusobacterium nucleatum — have been found in amniotic fluid, fetal membranes, and cord blood," he explained. {{/usCountry}}

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"A 2024 meta-analysis of over 2.5 million women found that periodontitis is associated with nearly double the risk of preterm birth," the dentist added. For women currently expecting, Dr Burhenne shared that immediate action was needed: “The best time to work on your gum health is before conception, but the second-best time is now.”

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Programming your baby’s mouth

The veteran dentist also shed light on how a mother's oral health dictates her child's future dental struggles, highlighting that long before a child introduces themselves to the tooth fairy, their oral environment is already being shaped. "You are literally programming your baby’s oral microbiome before they have a single tooth. The cavity-causing bacteria in your mouth (streptococcus mutans) gets transmitted to your baby through shared spoons, tasting food, and yes — saliva contact," Dr Burhenne said.

Fortunately, there is a simple preventative measure mothers can take during the home stretch of pregnancy. "Studies show that babies whose mothers chewed xylitol gum starting in the third trimester acquired these bacteria significantly later — and had less decay," Dr Burhenne noted, urging mothers not to delay. "The window is now. Not after they cut their first tooth," he added.

The morning sickness mistake

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Perhaps the most surprising revelation from Dr Burhenne’s unfiltered advice is how women are inadvertently destroying their own teeth while dealing with morning sickness: "Morning sickness is dissolving your enamel and you might be making it worse. Every time you vomit, your teeth are bathed in hydrochloric acid."

In an effort to clean their mouths, most women immediately reach for a toothbrush — a habit that Dr Burhenne called a critical error. "Then most women do the exact wrong thing: they brush immediately after. That mechanical action on acid-softened enamel accelerates the erosion," he explained. Instead of brushing right away, Dr Burhenne advised a safer, more effective routine to protect the teeth: "Wait 30–60 minutes. Rinse with water and chew xylitol gum. This helps get the pH back towards neutral."

A critical gap in prenatal care

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Despite the profound impact oral health has on pregnancy outcomes and child development, dental care remains a major blind spot for expectant mothers. "More than half of pregnant women don’t see a dentist during pregnancy," Dr Burhenne revealed.

He hoped that by bringing these hidden risks to light, dental checkups will soon be viewed as just as essential as regular OB-GYN visits.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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