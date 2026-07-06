Dermatologists Dr Saurabh Shah and Dr Tejal Manerikar explain how monsoon can also cause skin dryness, mistakes to avoid

Most people associate dry skin with winter. But did you know that even during monsoons, you can still experience skin dryness? Also Read | ‘Ritu Kumar did not invent the word zardozi’: Internet criticises designer's viral claim

Monsoon can lead to skin dryness, not just oily conditions. (Shutterstock)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Saurabh Shah, senior clinical and cosmetic dermatologist and dermatosurgeon at Saifee Hospital, and Dr Tejal Manerikar, consultant dermatologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, explained how the monsoon can also cause skin dryness and what mistakes you should avoid to keep your skin supple and hydrated.

Monsoon can also cause skin dryness

According to Dr Saurabh, many people think that skin must be hydrated when humidity is high, but this is not always true. The rainy season and exposure to humidity outside, followed by spending a lot of time in air-conditioned spaces, can disrupt the skin's moisture balance.

Skin becomes dry unless a proper skincare routine is followed, even in the monsoon.

Furthermore, Dr Saurabh noted that regular washing to remove sweat, dirt, and dust can strip the skin of its natural oils, which are required to protect the skin, lowering its barrier function and increasing water loss.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining how dry skin in the monsoon can manifest as tightness after bathing, flaking, mild itching, and sensitivity, he emphasised that the symptoms are more prominent in people with naturally dry skin, those with eczema or psoriasis, and the elderly who produce less natural oil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining how dry skin in the monsoon can manifest as tightness after bathing, flaking, mild itching, and sensitivity, he emphasised that the symptoms are more prominent in people with naturally dry skin, those with eczema or psoriasis, and the elderly who produce less natural oil. {{/usCountry}}

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He also suggested a few steps to keep in mind to ensure your skin stays healthy:

Keeping the skin barrier healthy is essential to keeping skin hydrated this season.

Harsh soaps should be avoided and replaced with a gentle/pH-balanced cleanser, followed by a lightweight moisturiser with ingredients like glycerin, ceramides, or hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration without feeling greasy.

Additionally, drinking enough water helps keep your skin properly hydrated; avoiding long, hot showers; and using air-permeable clothing also maintain good skin health.

The skin can look healthy, comfortable and resilient all year round, with a simple, consistent skincare routine, just as it does in winter.

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Dr Tejal Manerikar, meanwhile, listed essential things one should definitely avoid during the monsoon to ensure their skin is not compromised:

Don't skip your moisturiser during the monsoon.

1. Applying antifungal soaps or powders for diagnosis purposes instead of treatment

During the monsoon, many people start using soap or antifungal powder to prevent fungal infections. But these products are not necessary and can strip the skin of its natural oils unless recommended by a physician. Dr Tejal cautioned, “This decreases the barrier function of the skin, leading to excessive dryness, irritation and even provoking eczema in sensitive individuals.”

2. Avoiding moisturiser because the skin feels sticky

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One of the misconceptions, according to Dr Tejal, is that moist weather conditions will automatically help keep the skin moisturised. He notes that dry skin can worsen during the monsoon season, particularly with excessive facial washing and spending a lot of time in air-conditioned rooms.

“The skin might feel oily on the outside, but not well moisturised. The skin barrier should be restored with a light, non-comedogenic moisturiser that doesn't make skin too greasy,” he added.

3. Wiping face regularly with tissues or wet wipes

Repeatedly rubbing or wiping the face with a damp cloth can irritate already-dry, sensitive skin. Also, many wet wipes contain alcohol, fragrances or preservatives that can further disrupt the skin barrier, leading to more skin dryness and redness, according to the dermatologist. Rather, he suggests drying the skin with a soft, clean towel as necessary.

4. Excessive exfoliation in order to clear up acne

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“With monsoon-related acne, individuals tend to use multiple exfoliating products, such as salicylic acid, glycolic acid, retinoids, and physical scrubs. Excessive scrubbing removes protective oils and compromises the barrier function, resulting in dryness, sensitivity, redness, and irritation. A simple program of a few active ingredients is typically more effective,” Dr Tejal explained.

5. Not wearing sunscreen on cloudy days

Lastly, he noted that clouds do not provide protection from harmful UV rays. During the monsoon season, UV rays still cause pigmentation, collagen breakdown, premature skin ageing, and aggravation of melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

“One of the most important things to remember all year long, especially during the rainy season, is to wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 daily,” he recommended.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.