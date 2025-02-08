Diabetes and gastrointestinal complications: Understanding dietary strategies that can help

For diabetics, gastrointestinal complications are more rampant than others. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mukesh Batra, founder and chairman of Dr Batra's Group explained, “Diabetes patients frequently experience digestive problems as a result of persistently elevated blood sugar levels, which can harm the nerves that regulate digestion. This condition, known as diabetic neuropathy, affects the stomach and intestines, leading to issues like gastroparesis or constipation. Additionally, poor glycemic control can alter gut motility and microbiota, contributing to symptoms such as bloating and diarrhea.” Also read | Demystifying diabetes: Different types, their causes, signs and symptoms, treatments and tips to manage them “Diabetes patients frequently experience digestive problems as a result of persistently elevated blood sugar levels," said Dr Mukesh Batra.(Pexels)

Diabetic medications and absence of healthy physical activities can further trigger these symptoms. “Certain diabetes medications and lifestyle factors, including a lack of physical activity and an unbalanced diet, can further aggravate these problems. Stress and hormonal imbalances in diabetics may also play a role, highlighting the complex interplay of factors causing gastrointestinal complications,” Dr Mukesh Batra added.

Gastrointestinal complications, like gastroparesis, diarrhoea, and constipation are common in diabetics.(Pexels)

Dietary strategies to manage gastrointestinal complications in diabetics:

High-fiber foods: Incorporating soluble fiber from fruits, vegetables, and whole grains aids digestion and alleviates constipation. Fiber slows glucose absorption, promoting better blood sugar control.

Small, frequent meals: Eating smaller meals throughout the day reduces strain on the stomach, helping with conditions like gastroparesis. This approach maintains stable blood sugar levels. Also read | Diabetes at 30? Habits putting young Indians at risk, 5 prevention tips for millennials and Gen Z in India

Avoiding high-fat foods: Limiting fatty meals improves digestion and reduces symptoms like bloating and delayed gastric emptying. Low-fat alternatives support overall gut health.

Low-FODMAP diet: This diet restricts fermentable carbs, alleviating symptoms like gas and bloating in conditions like IBS. Diabetic-friendly low-FODMAP foods can improve gut comfort.

Probiotics and prebiotics: Probiotics, found in yogurt and fermented foods, restore healthy gut bacteria, while prebiotics, such as garlic and onions, nourish them. Both improve gut health and immunity.

Adequate hydration: Drinking sufficient water helps prevent dehydration, supports digestion, and reduces constipation. Staying hydrated is especially important for diabetics to avoid complications.

