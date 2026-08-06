Did you know about the flesh-eating disease? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains what it is and how treatment works

The name flesh-eating disease is likely to cause serious concern among everyone who comes across it. And according to physician Dr Kunal Sood, it is for good reason.

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Taking to Instagram on August 5, Dr Sood shared that the scientific name of the disease is necrotising fasciitis. He went to explain what it is, while assuring that there is treatment available for the same.

What is the flesh-eating disease?

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{{^usCountry}} In the words of Dr Sood, “Necrotising fasciitis, also known as flesh-eating disease, is a rare type of infection that affects the soft tissue under the skin.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the words of Dr Sood, “Necrotising fasciitis, also known as flesh-eating disease, is a rare type of infection that affects the soft tissue under the skin.” {{/usCountry}}

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The infection can take place anywhere on the body and, in rare cases, even around the eyes. Dr Sood shared that the disease is usually caused by certain types of bacteria that enter through a break in the skin, such as a small cut, surgical wound, or insect bite.

While these may sound extremely common, the physician pointed out that most of the people who do get the flesh-eating disease have other risk factors present, such as a weakened immune system.

Symptoms and treatment of the flesh-eating disease

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As per Dr Sood, the symptoms of the flesh-eating disease can progress quickly. Changes that are easily noticeable include:

Swelling

Redness

Tenderness in one area

However, according to the physician, the discomfort may feel even more intense than it looks.

“Treatment involves antibiotics and, in some cases, a procedure to remove the infected tissue,” pointed out Dr Sood.

How to lower the risk of flesh-eating disease?

It is not always possible to prevent necrotising fasciitis. However, the Cleveland Clinic shares three measures to reduce the risk. They are as follows.

Clean wounds with soap and water. Cover them with a clean bandage until they heal.

See your healthcare provider for any deep cuts or punctures.

Don’t go into swimming pools, hot tubs or outside bodies of water if you have a break in your skin.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.