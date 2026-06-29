Did you know cheese sticks are a great snack for people with fatty liver? AIIMS-trained gut doctor shares 7 such options

Fatty liver disease is a health condition where, as the name suggests, there is a build-up of fat in the liver. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, it becomes a problem when the accumulated fat in the liver reaches above 5 percent of the liver’s weight.

Cheese sticks are a healthy snacking option, shares Dr Sethi. (Pexel)

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Whenever there is excess fat build-up, maintaining a healthy diet to reverse it becomes crucial. Snacking in particular becomes a cause of concern, as the popular options are often nutritionally lacking while being high in calories, not a great option for fatty liver patients.

Taking to Instagram on June 27, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared a list of seven healthy snacks to help people with the condition indulge guilt-free.

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1. Nuts and seeds

{{^usCountry}} Nuts and seeds are one of the healthiest foods to snack upon for all individuals, including those diagnosed with fatty liver. While some people are concerned about them containing fat, Dr Sethi explained that these are healthy cholesterol, which helps improve the overall cholesterol profile of the body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nuts and seeds are one of the healthiest foods to snack upon for all individuals, including those diagnosed with fatty liver. While some people are concerned about them containing fat, Dr Sethi explained that these are healthy cholesterol, which helps improve the overall cholesterol profile of the body. {{/usCountry}}

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Nuts and seeds are also packed with protein, and one can choose from a wide variety of options. Popular ones include almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds.

2. Cheese sticks

While surprising, it is important to note that Dr Sethi is not referring to ultra-processed snacks with the same name. There are different varieties of cheese with their own composition. Healthy cheese sticks made with mozzarella or paneer are high in protein and calcium, and therefore, an excellent choice for a snack.

3. Avocados

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Avocado is a nutrient-dense fruit that forms a perfectly healthy snack, sprinkled with salt and pepper. The fruit also contains a lot of healthy fats, which are beneficial for people with fatty liver disease, noted Dr Sethi.

4. Greek yoghurt or dahi

Yoghurt, or dahi, is a light snack loaded with nutritional benefits. Greek yoghurt is simply strained yoghurt where the liquid whey and lactose have been removed, making it nutritionally denser. When topped with berries or nuts, it forms the perfect healthy snack that is rich in protein or probiotics.

5. Veggie sticks

Again, Dr Sethi is not referring to similar-sounding ultra-processed products from the supermarket. By veggie sticks, he refers to vegetables like cucumbers and celery that can be enjoyed with hummus. According to the gastroenterologist, the combo is full of fibre and protein.

6. Hard-boiled eggs

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The nutritional benefits of eating hard-boiled eggs can hardly be overstated, as they are a high-quality source of complete protein and healthy fats. Dr Sethi recommends it as a snack for even people with fatty liver.

7. Steamed edamame

A solid vegan option to get the fibre and protein intake, boiled edamame can become the perfect healthy snack for people with fatty liver, noted Dr Sethi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.