Did you know how long you need to exercise every week? Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist explains

Staying healthy is a comprehensive process that depends greatly on the lifestyle that an individual leads. It includes eating a nutritionally balanced diet as well as exercising regularly. Resistance training is necessary alongside cardio to maintain good health. (Pexel)

When it comes to the latter, people are generally spoiled for options, sometimes even without realising. There are many ways in which an individual can fulfil their weekly quota of exercise, both indoors and outdoors.

Social media has, to an extent, popularised various ways in which it can be done. But the question remains, how long does a person need to exercise just to stay healthy, especially if they do not seek to become a trained athlete or get a bodybuilder’s physique?

Taking to Instagram on February 22, Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, answered the question.

An individual should exercise their entire body for two and a half to four hours every week. The workouts should be over five to six days per week, and include a combination of aerobic and resistance training, he added.