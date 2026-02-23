Did you know how long you need to exercise every week? Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist explains
Regular exercise is one of the cornerstones of healthy lifestyle. Dr Vatsya shares what to do and how long we should workout every week.
Staying healthy is a comprehensive process that depends greatly on the lifestyle that an individual leads. It includes eating a nutritionally balanced diet as well as exercising regularly.
When it comes to the latter, people are generally spoiled for options, sometimes even without realising. There are many ways in which an individual can fulfil their weekly quota of exercise, both indoors and outdoors.
Social media has, to an extent, popularised various ways in which it can be done. But the question remains, how long does a person need to exercise just to stay healthy, especially if they do not seek to become a trained athlete or get a bodybuilder’s physique?
Taking to Instagram on February 22, Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, answered the question.
An individual should exercise their entire body for two and a half to four hours every week. The workouts should be over five to six days per week, and include a combination of aerobic and resistance training, he added.
Types of exercises required
Aerobic exercises, also known as cardio, are rhythmic, repetitive physical activities that increase the heart rate and use large muscle groups. The name comes from the activities using oxygen to provide energy over a sustained period.
According to Dr Vatsya, cycling, jogging, swimming and running are all excellent aerobic exercises to engage in daily. Games such as football or cricket also works the same way.
On the other hand, strength training, also known as resistance training, comprises exercises that force muscles to work against a resistive force to help develop them and increase power and endurance.
For regular workouts, limited weight training is sufficient, shared Dr Vatsya. One can also use their natural bodyweight to strength train instead of going to the gym, he added.
Engaging in exercises for 150 minutes to 240 minutes every week improves gut health, overall health and sleep, as well as decreases stress and anger and improves the mood. “Exercise is a natural antidepressant,” stated the gastroenterologist.
Home workout plan for strength training
Dr Vatsya shared a workout plan for strength training that can be performed at home without any equipment. For results, consistency is key.
- Push-ups: five sets of 10
- Squats: five sets of 10
- Sit-ups: five sets of 10
- Plank: five sets of one minute
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
