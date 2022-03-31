Diet for diabetes: 6 healthy foods to control your blood sugar levels

Poor food choices coupled with sedentary lifestyle can increase risk of type 2 diabetes significantly. Fried food, high-carb and sugar-laden food may please the taste buds, but contribute majorly to the risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Our current lifestyle puts us at great risk of getting diabetes mellitus, but we can reduce the chances of metabolic disorder by making the correct food choices and eating foods rich in fibre, protein, antioxidants which in fact could act as a protective barrier against diabetes, obesity and many such lifestyle diseases. (Also read: Simple Ayurveda tips you must follow to reverse prediabetes)

According to American Diabetes Association plant-based proteins such as beans, nuts, seeds, or tofu, fish and seafood, chicken and other poultry, eggs and low-fat dairy are some of the top foods for people with diabetes.

People with diabetes do not have to skip foods that they like altogether. Balancing portions and eating at regular gaps can be effective in maintaining blood glucose levels.

"Healthy foods and nutritionally balanced diet can help in improving blood sugar levels and also keeping them in the desired target range. Parm You need to look for options which are healthy and low in carbs," says Sujata Sharma, nutritionist and diabetes care coach, BeatO.

The nutritionist also suggests a list of foods which can help in improving your blood sugar levels.

• Whole grains: They are rich in vitamins and minerals and great source of fiber too. They contain complex carbs and takes time in digestion leading to low sugar spikes. Some examples are black wheat, barley, Oats, Quinoa, Ragi.

• Green leafy vegetables: They are rich in vitamins and minerals and have higher fiber content. Green leafy vegetables like spinach, lettuce, amaranth leaves are low in carbohydrates and calories. You can try incorporating them before meals as salads and soups.

• Nuts: Nuts are good source of healthy fats. Nuts like almonds and walnuts are rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Roasted fox nuts or handful of toasted nuts are good snacking options.

• Fish, chicken, eggs: Fish are rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and essential oil. Chicken, eggs and fish are good source of protein and contain complex carbohydrates. Try baking or grilling to avoid extra calories. Protein helps in curbing your hunger pangs giving you feeling of fullness for longer hours.

• Yoghurt and cottage cheese: They are a good source of protein, calcium and vitamin D. Try choosing options low in fat and carbs. Mint buttermilk and berries with low fat yogurt are good snacking options.

• Fresh fruits like berries: Berries are considered to be superfood for diabetics. They are rich in vitamins and antioxidant. Fruits like apple, berries, and pear are rich in fiber and help to slow spike in sugar levels. You can have them as salads, in smoothies or fruit curds.

