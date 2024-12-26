Dietician shares daily diet for homemakers to lose 5-6 kg in just 40 days: Start your day with a glass of…

Homemakers take care of the family, from day to night, and often do not find the time to work out or follow a healthy diet plan. This can make them gain weight, making them prone to chronic illnesses. Dietician Simran Bhasin, who keeps sharing insights related to weight loss on her Instagram profile, shared a video explaining how homemakers can lose at least 5-6 kilos in just 40 days with a simple diet plan. Also read | Woman who shed 54 kg reveals how her drastic weight loss changed her life: 'A closer relationship with God...' Here;s how home makers can lose at least 5-6 kilos in just 40 days with a homely diet plan. (Instagram/@dietician_simran_bhasin, Pexels)

“Homemakers work every day without any salary with purest intention and all hearts for family but let's think about them. Here is a diet plan for all the home makers who want to lose weight or eat healthy with simple home-based meals. This weight loss diet plan for home makers is all home based and includes simple options,” wrote the dietician in her caption.

Weight loss diet plan for homemakers

Here’s the diet plan that homemakers can follow to shed the extra kilos in just 40 days:

Early morning: 1 glass plain water, 4 almonds and 1 apple.

Breakfast: Poha or upma or vermicelli with lots of veggies, and one cup lemon tea.

Mid-morning: 1 glass buttermilk and salad (while making lunch).

Lunch: Normal homemade sabzi with 1 bran chapati. Avoid adding potato or arbi.

Evening snack: 1 cup green tea with 4-5 almonds.

Dinner: By 7 pm meal prep your soup in batch, warm it up and drink for dinner. Have 1 big bowl soup and 1 bowl dal (normally made at home for everyone).

Post dinner: 1 cup milk.

Bed time: 1 cup jeera coriander tea with lemon juice. Also read | Want to lose body fat in just 30 days? Weight loss coach reveals 5 easy and effective strategies

How to lose weight in a healthy way?

Health experts recommend a healthy combination of diet and workout to shed the extra kilos in a steady way. Burning calories, all the while ensuring that we provide the essential nutrients to the body, helps in managing weight and staying healthy. Also read | Fitness trainer who helped Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani lose weight shares 3 tips to melt belly fat

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.