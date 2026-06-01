Dietitian breaks down the difference between morning and evening tea, and how each affects your overall health and sleep

For Indians, tea is more than just a drink. It is a thing that starts the morning or helps you relax after a long day. But the time you drink tea can affect your energy, digestion, sleep, and overall health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Parul Yadav, chief dietitian, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, shared the benefits and drawbacks of drinking tea in the morning versus the evening.

Morning vs evening tea benefits.(Unsplash)

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Parul said, “As a dietician, I think both morning tea and evening tea can be good for you if you choose them based on your body’s needs.”

Benefits of morning tea

According to Parul, morning tea is best for boosting alertness and getting your metabolism going. Teas have some caffeine, like tea or masala tea, which can help you feel more awake and focused after waking up. She highlighted that green tea has a lot of antioxidants that may help your metabolism and heart health. Black tea and traditional chai also give you an energy boost. It can help you focus during busy mornings.

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Morning tea is best for boosting alertness and getting your metabolism going. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} “You should not drink strong tea on an empty stomach because it can make you feel sick or uncomfortable,” warned Paul. It is better to have tea with breakfast or a light snack. Morning is also a time for herbal teas like ginger tea or lemon tea, which can help with digestion and hydration. Benefits of evening tea {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You should not drink strong tea on an empty stomach because it can make you feel sick or uncomfortable,” warned Paul. It is better to have tea with breakfast or a light snack. Morning is also a time for herbal teas like ginger tea or lemon tea, which can help with digestion and hydration. Benefits of evening tea {{/usCountry}}

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Evening tea is for relaxation, calming your body after a busy day. High-caffeine teas in the evening can keep you awake, make you restless, and even make anxiety worse. So caffeine herbal teas are better in the evening. Parul suggested there are evening tea options, such as chamomile tea, peppermint tea, lavender tea, or tulsi tea. Chamomile tea can help you relax and sleep better, while peppermint tea can soothe your digestion and reduce bloating after dinner. Tulsi tea also manages stress and supports immunity.

Evening tea is for relaxation, calming your body after a busy day. (Unsplash)

Best time for tea

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“The best time for tea depends on your lifestyle, how much caffeine you can handle, and your health goals,” Parul told HT Lifestyle. If you need energy and focus, morning tea is best; however, if you want to relax and sleep better, evening herbal teas are more suitable. “Just remember to drink tea in moderation because too much tea can lead to dehydration, acidity, or disturbed sleep,” said Parul. Tea can be a part of your routine when you drink it mindfully. It is not only about what you drink but also when you drink.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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