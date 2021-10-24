Diljit Dosanjh does kickass yoga and sends positive vibes in new video: Watch here

Indian singer-songwriter and actor Diljit Dosanjh is sending positive vibes to his fans with his latest workout video. The actor, whose film Honsla Rakh starring Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa was released in theatres recently, is currently in Sedona, Arizona (United States). For his early morning workout, the star decided to indulge in a peaceful session and shared a glimpse with fans.

The 37-year-old singer did various yoga asanas in the Instagram video and inspired us to roll out our yoga mat. The clip shows Diljit doing kickass full-body yoga poses like the Salamba Sarvangasana or Shoulderstand, Squatting Toe Balance Pose, and the Plow Pose or Halasana.

"What a Good Day Today...WHAT A GOOD VIBES Coming...ENJOY #HonslaRakh With Your Family Folks. Sending Positive VIBES Your Way. #sedona #sedonaarizona," Diljit captioned his Instagram post.

The video begins with Diljit doing two variations of Salamba Sarvangasana or Shoulderstand. For the first variation, he joined his feet and rested his hands on the floor behind his shoulders. For the second variation, he rested his hands on his back to support the body and joined the legs again.

Diljit followed this asana by practising Squatting Toe Balance Pose and flaunted his impeccable stability. In the end, he did two variations of the Plow Pose or Halasana. For one variation, Diljit held the back of his feet with his hands. For the second pose, he joined his feet and his hands at the back of his head. The star's flexibility and core strength impressed us and motivated us to hit the grind too.

Benefits of the yoga poses:

Salamba Sarvangasana calms the brain, helps relieve stress, improves digestion, reduces fatigue, and alleviates insomnia. It also stimulates thyroid and prostate glands, abdominal organs. Practising this pose can help stretch shoulder and neck muscles and tone the legs and buttocks.

Squatting Toe Balance Pose strengthens the legs, especially the ankles and toes. It also regulates the reproductive system.

Halasana stretches the spine and tones the back muscles. It helps prevent and relieve tightness in the neck, shoulders, and back. The pose also strengthens shoulders, arms, and legs.

