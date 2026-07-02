Diljit Dosanjh reveals his struggle with gallbladder stones since 2015: What are they and what causes them?

Diljit Dosanjh made his debut on Vogue US with a candid interview, discussing his wellness rituals, the non-negotiable items he carries in his bag, and a few fun tidbits he shared with fans.

Diljit Dosanjh was diagnosed with an 11 or 12 mm stone in his gallbladder in 2015.

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During the conversation, the global artist also shared a surprising health diagnosis he had in 2015. According to the Lemonade singer, he was diagnosed with a stone in his gallbladder. However, after his friend insisted that as long as they aren't bothering him, he shouldn't get operated on, the singer ended up managing his symptoms.

Diljit Dosanjh's gallbladder stone diagnosis

While revealing all the things he carries during tour, Diljit Dosanjh shared that there's always a medicine box in his bag. He confessed, “I'll give you a very, very, very secret today, Vogue. I have an 11 or 12 mm stone in my gallbladder. In 2015, I went to the doctor because my tummy was hurting, and he told me, ‘You have a stone in your gallbladder’. He said I had to operate, but one of my friends said, if it’s not bothering me, why operate? (sic).”

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An image of a solitary gallstone. The appearance is similar to that of a kidney stone.

{{^usCountry}} Therefore, from 2015 to 2026, he didn't operate on the gallbladder stone because ‘they are not bothering him’. He added, “I believe that thing is gone, but for safety, I travel with this medicine, though I don’t use it. I didn't tell my family, I didn't tell my friends, I didn't tell anybody – now this is a very secret thing I’ve shared with you.” What are gallbladder stones, and what causes them? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Therefore, from 2015 to 2026, he didn't operate on the gallbladder stone because ‘they are not bothering him’. He added, “I believe that thing is gone, but for safety, I travel with this medicine, though I don’t use it. I didn't tell my family, I didn't tell my friends, I didn't tell anybody – now this is a very secret thing I’ve shared with you.” What are gallbladder stones, and what causes them? {{/usCountry}}

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Hemant Jain, consultant laparoscopic and GI cancer surgeon at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, explained, “Bile is a fluid secreted by the liver. It carries chemicals to help digest dietary fat. The gallbladder stores and concentrates the bile. Multiple factors can alter the delicate balance of bile components, leading to precipitation and gallstone formation.”

According to him, gallbladder dysmotility, obesity, excess cholesterol secretion, and bacterial infection increase the risk of gallstone formation.

Typically, when you have gallbladder stones, there is severe pain in the right upper quadrant that comes and goes, according to Dr Jain. He added that it can be severe and for some individuals don’t have pain but have a feeling of excessive gases, acidity, bloating, burning sensation, etc.

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Moreover, if the stone has migrated and caused complications such as jaundice or pancreatitis, there will be yellowish discolouration of the eyes and urine, severe pain radiating to the back, severe itching of the skin, and/or fever.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.