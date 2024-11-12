Disha Patani's fitness secrets for toned body at 32 revealed: ‘I like dancing and training, I do a little bit of MMA’

Disha Patani works hard for her strong and sculpted body. In a new interview with Brut India, the actor opened up about how she is very committed to her workout routine and considers it a non-negotiable part of her day. Wondering what her fitness routine is? The actor, who often shares pictures of her washboard abs and intense workouts on Instagram, revealed she does everything from dancing to training in mixed martial arts to stay fit. Also read | Disha Patani’s secret to building a toned and strong body is weightlifting Disha Patani is known for experimenting with her workouts. (Instagram/ Disha Patani)

'You just need to be active'

Asked about what she does to stay fit, Disha said, “I think for any person, you just need to be active. It does not matter whether you are an actor or not or whatever profession (you have); you need to take care of your body. Now whatever that may take, strength training or playing a sport, whatever it is.”

'I do a little bit of MMA, I like to be active'

Disha was also asked what she likes to do to stay healthy physically and mentally, when she said, “I like doing a couple of things. I like dancing; I like training, I do a little bit of MMA (mixed martial arts), and I like to be active. I am a very restless person, I can't stay in one place for long... I have six animals at home. I have almost three cats now and three dogs. We live in a small apartment and most of my time goes into literally taking care of them. (For her mental health) And yeah, just doing things that you enjoy apart from work, what is not related to work. Like having a hobby. I think you need to have your own life away from work, that is important.”

Disha on her diet and daily workout

In an interview to Vogue India in 2018, the actor revealed the exercises she does for her strong shoulders and toned stomach. “I work out everyday and my routine usually involves cardio in the mornings, like dancing, kick boxing or gymnastics, and weight training in the evenings. I supplement that with a protein-carbs diet,” she had said.

She added that for the most part, she also sticks to a regimented diet: “It is definitely advisable to cram in a small meal before a work out, consisting of some protein, like eggs. After exercising, it is good to add protein again, either through chicken, eggs or paneer.”