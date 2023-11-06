Diwali weight loss: Follow this amazing diet plan to shed kilos before festivities begin

Diwali is just a week away and a little restraint can go a long way before the festive indulgence. During the five days of Diwali, festive treats and get-togethers are almost impossible to avoid, and is important to incorporate a pre-Diwali detox into your routine for avoiding unwanted weight gain. Eating a fibre-rich and high-protein diet can help your body fuel up ahead of the festive season and will keep your energy levels high besides nourishing your body. (Also read: How many steps should we walk during festive season to burn calories efficiently?)

Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, founder of Fisico Diet and Aesthetic Clinic shares a diet plan for you ahead of Diwali.(Freepik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This 7-day Diwali diet plan will help you feel and look better apart from helping you in your weight loss journey. Even during the festive season, while you are indulging in high-calorie food and sweet treats, you can continue with these healthy practices, to avoid piling up extra calories.

Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, founder of Fisico Diet and Aesthetic Clinic shares a diet plan for you ahead of Diwali.

Day 1

Breakfast: Start your Diwali diet plan with a nutritious breakfast. Oatmeal topped with fresh fruits and a sprinkle of nuts is a perfect choice.

Lunch: Opt for a colourful mixed salad loaded with a variety of vegetables and a lean protein source such as grilled chicken or tofu.

Evening: Keep it light with a cup of green tea.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dinner: It should consist of a small portion of brown rice, steamed vegetables, and a side of protein-rich dal (lentil curry).

Day 2

Breakfast: Begin your day with a vegetable and cheese omelette, providing you with protein and essential nutrients.

Lunch: At lunch, enjoy a quinoa and chickpea salad with a light vinaigrette dressing.

Evening: For an evening snack, savour a bowl of fruit salad.

Dinner: End your day with a serving of grilled fish or a flavourful vegetable stir-fry for dinner.

Day 3

Breakfast: Kickstart your day with Greek yogurt topped with honey and a handful of berries.

Lunch: For lunch, indulge in a vegetable wrap with hummus, delivering a combination of fibre and healthy fats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Evening: In the evening, snack on a bowl of fresh fruits.

Dinner: Your dinner could feature a portion of lean beef or a delectable mushroom risotto.

Day 4

Breakfast: Fuel your body with a breakfast smoothie made from spinach, banana, and almond milk, providing a blend of vitamins and minerals.

Lunch: It may include a hearty serving of lentil soup with a side of whole-grain bread.

Dinner: Opt for a baked sweet potato with steamed broccoli and a green salad for dinner, offering a good mix of complex carbohydrates and fibre.

Day 5

Breakfast: Enjoy a protein-rich breakfast of scrambled eggs with spinach and tomatoes to keep you full and satisfied.

Lunch: For lunch, opt for a quinoa and black bean bowl, which is not only delicious but also loaded with essential nutrients.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Evening: In the evening, snack on sliced cucumbers and carrots.

Dinner: For dinner, relish a serving of roasted chicken with a side of sautéed asparagus.

Day 6

Breakfast: Begin the day with a bowl of muesli topped with low-fat yogurt and fresh fruit, providing you with fibre, protein, and vitamins.

Lunch: Savour a hearty bowl of minestrone soup with a whole-grain roll.

Dinner: Dinner might include a serving of grilled shrimp or a vegetable curry with brown rice, ensuring you get a good mix of protein and complex carbs.

Day 7

Breakfast: Wrap up the week with a delightful breakfast of whole-grain pancakes topped with Greek yogurt and a drizzle of honey.

Lunch: For lunch, enjoy a mixed greens salad with grilled tofu and a light dressing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Evening: In the evening, snack on a handful of mixed nuts for that extra energy boost.

Dinner: For dinner, opt for a portion of grilled salmon with steamed green beans, rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fibre.

Throughout this 7-day Diwali diet plan, remember to stay well-hydrated with plenty of water and herbal teas. Limit the consumption of sugary beverages and alcohol, as these can contribute to unnecessary calories. Additionally, try to incorporate some light physical activity into your routine, such as a brisk walk or a relaxing yoga session, to keep your metabolism active and your spirits high.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!