How many steps should we walk during festive season to burn calories efficiently?

Diwali festive season is upon us and while it's sure to add cheer to the otherwise mundane life, it could also derail weight loss journey for many. It's the time when people give their strict diet regimen a break and indulge on high-calorie and sugary treats. Around this time, it's also common for people to skip morning walks and workouts as the celebrations continue till late night or start early in the morning. No wonder, bloating, acidity, constipation and weight gain is common in holiday season. Walking is a convenient and easy way to stay fit during Diwali festivities and one can always find time for a quick walk while making arrangements and participating in get togethers. (Also read: What is silent walking? Know its benefits and how to practise it) Walking is a convenient and easy way to stay fit during Diwali festivities and one can always find time for a quick walk while making arrangements and participating in get togethers.(Freepik)

"The festive season is a time of celebration, indulgence, and merriment. However, it can also be a season of overindulgence and inactivity, leading to unwanted weight gain. To maintain your health and fitness during this time, walking can be a simple and effective way to stay fit and burn calories," says Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS and Nutritionist.

Setting a step goal during festive season

Setting a specific step goal can help you stay on track during the festive season, says Dr Patil. The widely recommended daily target is 10,000 steps. However, the ideal number of steps varies from person to person, depending on factors such as age, fitness level, and weight loss goals.

"To determine your ideal step count, consider your fitness level and time availability. If you're already physically active, you may need to set a higher step goal to challenge yourself and maintain your fitness level. On the other hand, beginners should start with a more manageable goal. The festive season can be busy, and you may not always have time for long walks. Consider your daily schedule and how much time you can dedicate to walking," suggests Dr Patil.

Dr Patil also shares the benefits of walking during festive season and effective tips to add more steps in your routine.

Effective tips for festive walking

Sneak in steps: Find opportunities to walk more, like taking the stairs instead of the elevator, parking your car far from the entrance, and going for post-meal strolls with family and friends.

Interval walking: Incorporate interval walking, which alternates between brisk walking and slower recovery periods. This has the potential to increase the number of calories burned and enhance physical fitness.

Stay consistent: Consistency is key. Make walking a daily habit to achieve your step goal. Consider walking early in the morning or late at night if you have a busy day planned.

Benefits of walking

Burning calories: Walking is an effective way to burn calories, making it easier to manage your weight during the festive season.

Stress reduction: Festive seasons can bring stress. Walking can help reduce stress, improve mood, and provide an opportunity to clear your mind.

Social engagement: Walking with family or friends during celebrations can be a great way to spend quality time together and enjoy each other's company.

"Walking is a versatile and efficient way to stay fit and burn calories during the festive season. By setting realistic step goals and making a commitment to be consistent, you can enjoy the celebrations while keeping your health and fitness on track," concludes Dr Patil.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON