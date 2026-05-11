Do eggs increase body heat in summer? Mumbai dietitian shares truth and what actually may be risky

Protein intake is monitored carefully to meet daily nutritional goals, and eggs remain one of the most popular sources for good reason. They are widely available, affordable, easy to prepare, and packed with high-quality protein. But with temperatures soaring during summer, many people wonder whether eggs are still a good and safe source of protein to include in their diet.ALSO READ: Can eating mangoes increase your ‘body heat’? Bengaluru dietician reveals truth about the 'king of summer fruits'

Find out if eggs are enough in summers. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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There are often doubts about whether eggs are safe to eat in summer and whether they increase body heat. It is important to look at this closely and understand whether there is any truth to these concerns.

In a conversation with Dr Jinal Patel, chief dietitian at Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, we tried to understand the common myths surrounding egg consumption and whether eggs are actually safe to eat during summer.

Does an egg raise body temperature?

The dietician clarified that this is a myth. She elaborated on the nutritional profile of eggs, detailing their nutrients: "Eggs are one of the best and most affordable sources of high-quality protein and essential nutrients like vitamins B12, D, and iron. A single egg provides about 6–7 grams of high-quality protein, containing all essential amino acids your body needs.”

When can eggs be risky?

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{{^usCountry}} The problem is not the egg itself, the dietician explained, but rather how it is stored and handled. “Improper handling can increase the chances of bacterial contamination, including infections caused by Salmonella, and can induce gastric problems,” she noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The problem is not the egg itself, the dietician explained, but rather how it is stored and handled. “Improper handling can increase the chances of bacterial contamination, including infections caused by Salmonella, and can induce gastric problems,” she noted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What happens if you eat contaminated eggs? According to her, eating contaminated or improperly cooked eggs can increase the risk of food poisoning and may lead to diarrhoea, abdominal pain, vomiting and stomach cramps. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What happens if you eat contaminated eggs? According to her, eating contaminated or improperly cooked eggs can increase the risk of food poisoning and may lead to diarrhoea, abdominal pain, vomiting and stomach cramps. {{/usCountry}}

An egg provides high-quality protein, which keeps someone fuller for longer periods of time. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} How many eggs should you have in a day? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How many eggs should you have in a day? {{/usCountry}}

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The common question that often comes up during hot summer days is how many eggs one can safely eat in a day. Addressing this, the dietician remarked, “Having 1-2 eggs per day is okay.”

Precautions for eating eggs in summer

The main challenge is how you store the eggs. So you need to be careful and exercise precautions on how you store the eggs. Here are some of the precautions shared by the expert:

Avoid eating raw or undercooked eggs, as scorching heat increases the risk of bacterial growth.

Always store eggs properly in the refrigerator to prevent spoilage and contamination.

Keep portions moderate if you personally feel heat-sensitive after eating eggs.

Pair eggs with hydrating foods like vegetables, salads, and whole grains instead of heavy gravies.

Choose lighter preparations such as boiled, poached, or lightly scrambled eggs over oily dishes.

Eggs can help keep you full without making you feel overly stuffed during hot weather.

Eggs may even be beneficial in summer when appetite naturally drops.

Never leave eggs outside for long periods during summer; refrigeration is important.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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