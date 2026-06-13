Do Indian foods protect against brain tumours? Neurosurgeon explains what your thali gets right

What you eat shapes your health in many ways. One major concern people have is whether certain foods are carcinogenic or whether diet can influence the risk of developing tumours, especially in highly sensitive areas like the brain.



ALSO READ: Why are more young adults being diagnosed with brain tumour? Neurologist separates facts from myths Find out if your everyday food is actually healthy or not. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Indian diets have long been praised for their natural and protective benefits, with many ingredients like haldi, methi, dal, nuts and greens, regarded as healing foods. But how much of this is science, and how much is belief?

To clarify more about Indian diets and the protective benefits they may actually offer, Dr Utkarsh Bhagat, director and senior consultant- neurosurgery at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, shared his insights with HT Lifestyle. He helped to explain what the Indian thali may be getting right, where the evidence currently stands and where the hype needs to stop.

“For generations, Indian kitchens have operated on an unspoken logic: that food is not just fuel but medicine. Methi for digestion. Walnuts for the brain. Amla for immunity. Nobody cited a study. Nobody needed to. But as modern science turns its attention to the relationship between diet and disease, it is finding that some of that old intuition was pointing, however imprecisely, in a real direction," Dr Bhagat elaborated.

What does this mean? To put it simply, he meant that any diet, even the traditional ones your forefathers applauded, cannot serve as a magical shield against serious diseases like brain tumours; it can only help make the body more resilient. So, while there is wisdom in traditional foods, it is important to understand that wisdom comes through science, context, and caution.

What is the science behind the hype? Your grandmother may have called traditional foods like haldi ‘superfoods,’ but it is important to look at these claims through a scientific lens. The neurosurgeon believed that the link between diet and brain tumours is widely misunderstood. Brain tumours, whether slow-growing and benign or aggresively and malignant, can be traced back to factors like genetics and exposure to ionising radiation.

Further sharing what neuroscience tells us about diet's link to brain tumours, Dr Bhagat described, “What researchers do know is that cancer development involves biological processes like chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, and DNA damage that diet is known to influence. That is the thread scientists are pulling. Not that food causes brain tumours. Not that food cures them. But what you eat shapes the internal environment in which disease either finds opportunity or doesn't.”