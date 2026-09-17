Do optimists live longer? Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London explains how having a positive outlook influences longevity

Do you see life as a glass half full or half empty? While your outlook may seem like a matter of personality or simply a reflection of your mood, the way you view life’s ups and downs could have a much bigger impact than you think. From keeping stress in check and bouncing back from setbacks to shaping your everyday health habits, your mindset may influence your health in ways that stretch far beyond the present moment – and could even play a role in how long you live.

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Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, is exploring how your outlook on life may influence longevity. In an Instagram video shared on September 16, the heart surgeon breaks down the science behind the link between optimism and a longer life, highlighting how a positive mindset may affect stress, resilience and everyday health habits.

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Do optimists live longer?

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr London, there is scientific evidence linking a positive outlook on life with greater longevity, but the connection may have less to do with being relentlessly optimistic and more to do with avoiding a consistently negative, ‘glass-half-empty’ view of the world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr London, there is scientific evidence linking a positive outlook on life with greater longevity, but the connection may have less to do with being relentlessly optimistic and more to do with avoiding a consistently negative, ‘glass-half-empty’ view of the world. {{/usCountry}}

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The heart surgeon highlights, “Do optimists really live longer? Yes, and the science is interesting. Studies following hundreds of thousands of people found that optimists live, on average, about 15 percent longer and are far more likely to reach 90 plus. But new research suggests it’s not really about being optimistic – it’s about not being pessimistic.”

How optimism influences long-term health

Lower chronic stress

Approaching life with a positive outlook may also help stop overthinking loops, making you less likely to analyse every scenario or fixate on the worst possible outcome. Instead, you may be better able to accept what is beyond your control while remaining hopeful about what lies ahead – an outlook that can help reduce chronic stress. Dr London highlights, “Less chronic stress. Optimists (and non-pessimists) don’t marinate in worst-case scenarios.”

Faster recovery from setbacks

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Optimistic people also tend to bounce back from setbacks more quickly. Rather than dwelling on missed opportunities or getting stuck in negative thought spirals, they are more likely to redirect their energy towards moving forward, embracing new possibilities and looking ahead with a sense of hope. Dr London explains, “Faster recovery from setbacks. Adversity is inevitable, but it’s how fast you bounce back. Quicker recovery equals less toll on your heart and immune system over time.”

A healthier lifestyle

Optimists are also more likely to pay attention to their everyday habits rather than becoming consumed by negative thoughts. Making healthier choices around nutrition, physical activity and overall lifestyle can add up over time, contributing to better long-term health outcomes and overall wellbeing. Dr London stresses, “Healthier behaviours. People who expect good outcomes are more likely to actually show up for their health: moving, eating well, and sticking with treatment.”

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“All of this data is observational and evolving, but the science supports optimism. I'll leave you with this quote from Alex Hormozi: ‘If you can be in a bad mood for no reason, why not be in a good mood for no reason?’,” the heart surgeon concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.

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