Do you fall asleep during meditation? Deepak Chopra explains why

Meditation, the term that was earlier associated with seekers and sages, is now gaining popularity among masses across the world. People not just meditate to find their higher purpose or connect with their inner being, they also apply this thousand-year-old practice to organise thoughts, manage time and boost their mental and physical well-being.

Meditation has multitude of benefits from reducing stress, promoting productivity, regulating moods, helping you stay focussed to even help improve your relationships in general.

It is often seen that when people begin this practice, they face many obstacles from unending thoughts, restlessness to feeling bored. Many meditation beginners also complain about falling asleep in the middle of the practice.

Deepak Chopra, alternative medicine guru, author and public speaker said that falling asleep during meditation might be due to sleep deprivation and to overcome it, one must hit the bed on time.

A user asked the spiritual guru as part of his fitness series Ask Deepak Q & A series the reason behind the urge to sleep during meditation.

"If you fall asleep consistently in every meditation, it means that you are sleep deprived and your body is taking advantage of this opportunity to get the rest it needs. Usually, this situation sorts itself out after a week or two of meditating," says Deepak Chopra.

Chopra says the instant solution is to go to bed earlier and get a full night's sleep on a regular basis.

The spiritual guru says there is no need to worry about sleeping while meditation as that might be what an individual's body requires at the moment.

"In the meantime, don’t worry about sleeping in meditation. It is what your body needs right now, so that is what is a priority. Once the backlog of sleep deprivation is cleared away, you will be ready for an alert meditation experience," he says.

Benefits of meditation

* Controls anxiety

* Can improve positive feelings and kindness

* Improves sleep

* Improves digestive health

* Known to decrease blood pressure

