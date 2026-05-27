Do you feel uncomfortable sitting in complete silence? Maryland doctor explains why this happens

Sitting in silence is not for everyone, and it has less to do with being an extrovert or introvert than one might think. In an urban setting, we rarely find a spot that is truly silent, other than perhaps a library or an exam centre.

Sitting in silence is not always blissful. (Pexel)

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But even if we could get to a place where we can hear our own heartbeat, it would not be very comfortable for most of us. The brain usually focuses on any external sound that can be heard at the moment, such as the ticking of the clock, which feels surprisingly loud.

Taking to Instagram on May 26, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained the phenomenon, and shared when it can become a cause of concern.

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{{^usCountry}} Reasons for silence feeling uncomfortable 1. Background noise can become emotional regulation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reasons for silence feeling uncomfortable 1. Background noise can become emotional regulation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The noise from our surroundings helps us focus on something other than our internal dialogue. Thus, when one is feeling emotionally overwhelmed, it can help put things into perspective by diverting one's attention and giving one a breather. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The noise from our surroundings helps us focus on something other than our internal dialogue. Thus, when one is feeling emotionally overwhelmed, it can help put things into perspective by diverting one's attention and giving one a breather. {{/usCountry}}

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As Dr Sood stated, “External sound gives the brain something predictable to focus on, which may reduce awareness of rumination or uncomfortable emotional states. Research suggests people often use music to shift mood, regulate arousal, distract from distress, or manage stress responses.”

2. Mental fatigue can weaken self-regulation

Regulating emotions is also difficult when one is feeling tired. In Dr Sood's words, “When the brain is mentally fatigued, emotion regulation may become more difficult. In that state, passive external stimulation like podcasts, TV, or music can feel easier than effortful internal regulation or sitting quietly with thoughts.”

3. Sometimes the noise helps attention

If one lacks the ability to pay attention, external sounds can help keep the mind anchored. As Dr Sood explained, “Preferred background sound may improve focus during repetitive or low-demand tasks by modulating arousal and reducing mind-wandering. For some people, background audio helps the brain stay anchored during under-stimulating activities.”

Probable causes for concern

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In some cases, the over-dependence on external sounds can become a cause for concern. Dr Sood explained the situations as follows.

1. When noise becomes avoidance

If silence consistently feels stressful, intolerable, or anxiety-provoking, sound may be functioning like a shield against racing thoughts or emotional discomfort. Avoidance can temporarily reduce distress while reinforcing anxiety over time.

2. Constant stimulation can also increase cognitive load

Background media and media multitasking have been associated with differences in attention, working memory, impulsivity, interference control, anxiety, and learning outcomes. However, the evidence collected is not always causal, noted Dr Sood.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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