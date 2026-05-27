Do you feel uncomfortable sitting in complete silence? Maryland doctor explains why this happens
When one sits in silence, they are left alone with their thoughts, which is often far from comfortable. Dr Kunal Sood explains.
Sitting in silence is not for everyone, and it has less to do with being an extrovert or introvert than one might think. In an urban setting, we rarely find a spot that is truly silent, other than perhaps a library or an exam centre.
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But even if we could get to a place where we can hear our own heartbeat, it would not be very comfortable for most of us. The brain usually focuses on any external sound that can be heard at the moment, such as the ticking of the clock, which feels surprisingly loud.
Taking to Instagram on May 26, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained the phenomenon, and shared when it can become a cause of concern.
Reasons for silence feeling uncomfortable
1. Background noise can become emotional regulation{{/usCountry}}
Reasons for silence feeling uncomfortable
1. Background noise can become emotional regulation{{/usCountry}}
The noise from our surroundings helps us focus on something other than our internal dialogue. Thus, when one is feeling emotionally overwhelmed, it can help put things into perspective by diverting one's attention and giving one a breather.{{/usCountry}}
The noise from our surroundings helps us focus on something other than our internal dialogue. Thus, when one is feeling emotionally overwhelmed, it can help put things into perspective by diverting one's attention and giving one a breather.{{/usCountry}}
As Dr Sood stated, “External sound gives the brain something predictable to focus on, which may reduce awareness of rumination or uncomfortable emotional states. Research suggests people often use music to shift mood, regulate arousal, distract from distress, or manage stress responses.”
2. Mental fatigue can weaken self-regulation
Regulating emotions is also difficult when one is feeling tired. In Dr Sood's words, “When the brain is mentally fatigued, emotion regulation may become more difficult. In that state, passive external stimulation like podcasts, TV, or music can feel easier than effortful internal regulation or sitting quietly with thoughts.”
3. Sometimes the noise helps attention
If one lacks the ability to pay attention, external sounds can help keep the mind anchored. As Dr Sood explained, “Preferred background sound may improve focus during repetitive or low-demand tasks by modulating arousal and reducing mind-wandering. For some people, background audio helps the brain stay anchored during under-stimulating activities.”
Probable causes for concern
In some cases, the over-dependence on external sounds can become a cause for concern. Dr Sood explained the situations as follows.
1. When noise becomes avoidance
If silence consistently feels stressful, intolerable, or anxiety-provoking, sound may be functioning like a shield against racing thoughts or emotional discomfort. Avoidance can temporarily reduce distress while reinforcing anxiety over time.
2. Constant stimulation can also increase cognitive load
Background media and media multitasking have been associated with differences in attention, working memory, impulsivity, interference control, anxiety, and learning outcomes. However, the evidence collected is not always causal, noted Dr Sood.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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