Do you hide your illness from others and go on about your day? New research sheds light on why we all lie about being OK

We all tend to conceal our sickness, even when symptoms are contagious. We continue with our regular routines, masking our discomfort with a brave facade. Whether attending classes with a sore throat or participating in a crucial client meeting with a stuffy nose, we often push through despite feeling unwell. Whether knowingly or unknowingly, you must have had a moment like this. A recent study published in Psychological Science reveals that this behaviour is not uncommon; in fact, it is usual business for people to conceal their symptoms. You are likely to hide severe illness symptoms to avoid disrupting your daily routine.(Pexels)

Disease Concealment

Researchers uncovered a troubling trend in the wake of the global pandemic. They call this conscious behaviour of hiding their malaise called Disease Concealment. This phenomenon is a pervasive social behaviour that potentially poses a risk to public health. Even more startling is that people hide their symptoms when they are more severe and contagious. Not only for regular colds or flu but also for serious ailments, people are more prone to hide the symptoms. It not only acts as a setback for the person’s recovery but also is a huge challenge for the public health.

Reasons

The researchers were able to pinpoint the root causes of this social behaviour. And there’s no one reason for it. Fear of judgment and stigma is the primary reason, as illness is perceived as a weakness in many societies. Additionally, humans innately are social creatures. The social nature prompts us to hide our illness. An infectious illness calls for isolation to prevent transmission of the infection, and it beckons the awful memories of the days of isolation during covid 19. It's scary to experience that again. Financial pressure or work commitment also drives people to hide their illness, daunted by the repercussions of canceling their urgent priorities.

The researchers recommended the need for open communication, to disclose the illness and the symptoms, despite the uncomfortable feeling. Sharing the truth makes you responsible and prevents potential exposure of the disease-causing agents to vulnerable communities like heart patients and senior citizens. Public health responsibility is a shared responsibility for safeguarding the well-being of the community at large. The first step toward open communication is empathy from both sides. Illness is unpredictable and can strike at any time; it's not anyone's fault nor does it affect productivity. The only way productivity and good relationships can be maintained is if one is well-rested and recovered from the ailment, enabling active participation in society.

