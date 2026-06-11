Do you know how waistline can indicate liver health? Doctor explains link between belly fat and fatty liver

Belly fat is often considered to be a cosmetic issue. A tighter waistband or a growing midsection is often seen as little more than an unwelcome change in appearance.

A larger waistline can indicate a higher risk of fatty liver disease, shares Dr Upadhyay. (Pexel)

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Also Read | Global Fatty Liver Day 2026: Gastroenterologist shares how everyday food choices can hurt the liver

However, according to Dr Rajesh Upadhyay, principal director and head of gastroenterology and hepatology at Yashoda Medicity, that is not the case.

On the occasion of Global Fatty Liver Day, Dr Upadhyay shared with HT Lifestyle that research suggests that people who carry more fat around the abdomen are significantly more likely to develop fatty liver disease.

“This condition occurs when excess fat accumulates inside the liver itself, gradually affecting how efficiently the organ functions over time,” he stated. “While abdominal obesity and fatty liver disease may seem unrelated at first glance, they are closely connected.”

The risk from visceral fat

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Upadhyay, the type of fat that raises the risk is visceral fat. Unlike subcutaneous fat, visceral fat does not sit just beneath the skin. Instead, it stays hidden deep inside the abdomen, surrounding organs such as the liver, pancreas, and intestines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Upadhyay, the type of fat that raises the risk is visceral fat. Unlike subcutaneous fat, visceral fat does not sit just beneath the skin. Instead, it stays hidden deep inside the abdomen, surrounding organs such as the liver, pancreas, and intestines. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This type of fat is surprisingly active and does much more than simply take up space,” noted the doctor. “It continuously releases fatty acids into the bloodstream, forcing the body to process and manage them day after day. Over time, that extra burden can start affecting how the body's metabolic systems function.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This type of fat is surprisingly active and does much more than simply take up space,” noted the doctor. “It continuously releases fatty acids into the bloodstream, forcing the body to process and manage them day after day. Over time, that extra burden can start affecting how the body's metabolic systems function.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Since the liver is the organ that processes those fats and helps clear substances from the blood, it is the one that is forced to do much of the heavy-lifting. Over time, this can overwhelm the liver and allow fat to build up around liver cells. That is when fatty liver disease can begin to develop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since the liver is the organ that processes those fats and helps clear substances from the blood, it is the one that is forced to do much of the heavy-lifting. Over time, this can overwhelm the liver and allow fat to build up around liver cells. That is when fatty liver disease can begin to develop. {{/usCountry}}

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“In its early stages, the condition usually causes no symptoms at all. A person may feel perfectly healthy while fat continues to build up in the liver. This silent progression is one reason fatty liver disease has become such a major health concern,” noted Dr Upadhyay.

The risk from insulin resistance

Insulin resistance is another reason doctors pay close attention to belly fat, noted Dr Upadhyay. Under normal circumstances, insulin helps move sugar out of the bloodstream and into cells where it can be used as energy.

Belly fat can worsen insulin resistance which can increase the risk of fatty liver disease. (Pexel)

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“When the body becomes less responsive to insulin, that process no longer works as smoothly,” he stated. “Sugar begins to linger in the blood, and the liver often ends up storing more fat as a result.”

“The challenge is that excess belly fat can also worsen insulin resistance, creating a chain reaction in which one problem fuels the next. Before long, the risk of developing fatty liver disease rises significantly.”

Waistline remains a hidden risk

According to Dr Upadhyay, when people try to avoid fatty liver disease, they often focus on their weight rather than their waistline.

“The number on the scale tells only part of the story. Two individuals can weigh the same, yet one may carry far more visceral fat than the other,” he shared. “That is why doctors increasingly view waist circumference as an important indicator of metabolic health, which refers to how efficiently the body processes and uses energy.”

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As a general guideline, an ideal waist circumference should be less than 80 cm (31.5 inches) for women and less than 90 cm (35.4 inches) for men, he noted.

Fortunately, fatty liver disease is often reversible, particularly when it is caught early. According to Dr Upadhyay, the liver is remarkably resilient and can respond well to positive lifestyle changes.

“Losing some abdominal fat, becoming more physically active, improving food choices, sleeping better, and managing blood sugar can all help take pressure off the liver,” he noted. “That is why your waistline deserves more attention than it usually gets. It is not simply a measure of appearance. Sometimes, it is the first visible clue that your metabolic health is starting to drift in the wrong direction. Recognising that signal early can make all the difference.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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