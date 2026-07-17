Do you need new glasses? Ophthalmologist Dr Ankit Vinayak reveals 5 signs your prescription has changed

Glasses help you see better every day, giving you greater clarity and crisper vision. However, the same prescription may not work forever. Depending on your age and habits, your spectacle power may change, particularly during childhood, the teenage years and then in early and late adulthood.

Is your vision blurry, and are you squinting to see? It could be a sign your glasses power changed. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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So, how can you tell if you are due for a new pair of glasses? Dr Ankit Vinayak, consultant ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Gurugram, shared some common signs your body may show when your spectacle power has changed, and your prescription needs to be updated.

When in life does your spectacle power change?

First, the doctor described that spectacle power generally follows a predictable pattern. It is most likely to change the most during a few key phases of life. Minor fluctuations are understandable, but most changes happen during two phases of life.

“The earlier window falls across childhood and the teenage years, a period when the eyes are still actively developing and growing," he noted. "Then, somewhere around the fourth decade of life, a second shift quietly takes hold as presbyopia emerges, gradually stealing the ability to see nearby objects with clarity.”

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing vision changes promptly is vital so that they do not affect your work or your ability to navigate your surroundings safely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing vision changes promptly is vital so that they do not affect your work or your ability to navigate your surroundings safely. {{/usCountry}}

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The doctor advised getting your eyes examined if you notice any of these signs:

Five signs your glasses power may have changed

Frequent headaches are one of the indicators of changing prescription power.

1. Frequent headaches

One of the most telling signs of a wrong spectacle prescription is recurring headaches.

It is a constant dull ache, a sense of heaviness around the eyes, or discomfort that sets in after reading or spending time in front of a screen.

2. Moving closer to objects

If a child begins sitting closer to the television, holding books unusually close or struggling to see the classroom board, it may indicate that their myopia is worsening.

3. Squinting to see clearly

Children and adults often narrow their eyes in an attempt to improve focus.

Frequent squinting is a classic sign that vision may no longer be adequately corrected.

4. Excessive eye rubbing or eye strain

Frequently rubbing your eyes.

Experiencing persistent eye strain.

Feeling that your eyes are unusually tired.

Inability to focus for a long time.

5. Holding reading material farther away

For those past the age of 40, finding it progressively harder to read a phone screen, newspaper, or medicine label at a comfortable distance is frequently the first hint that presbyopia is advancing.

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The ophthalmologist's parting advice was that neglecting regular eye examinations may lead to reduced academic performance in children, workplace inefficiency in adults and unnecessary eye strain across all age groups. Most importantly, an eye examination can also help detect eye diseases at an early stage. This is why children and adults over the age of 40 should undergo regular eye examinations, even if they do not notice any observable signs.

About the doctor

Dr Ankit Vinayak has over 15 years of experience and has conducted over 45,000 successful eye surgeries. His expertise areas include general ophthalmology, cataracts, and refractive surgery.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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