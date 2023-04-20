Do you need to apply sunscreen indoors? Expert shares insights

Sunscreen is a must-have product in any skincare routine, but do you need to apply it indoors? With more people spending time indoors and working from home, this question has become more relevant. While we all know the importance of wearing sunscreen when going outside and reapplying it as needed, it's unclear if the same rules apply when working from home. Furthermore, finding the right sunscreen for indoor use is essential. To shed some light on this matter, we consulted healthcare professionals to determine if wearing sunscreen indoors is necessary, and if so, what type of sunscreen is best to use. (Also read: Summer-proof your skin: How to choose the ideal sunscreen for your skin type )

Do you need to apply sunscreen indoors?

Even though UVB rays, which cause sunburns, are mostly blocked by windows, UVA rays, which cause long-term skin damage and aging, can still penetrate through glass. (freepik )

"If your risk of exposure to the Sun is going to be zero, you don’t really need to wear sunscreen. However, if you will be spending time near a window or if there is direct sunlight exposure where you are, in spite of it being indoors, yes, you probably need to wear sunscreen. In a very realistic situation, being indoors and not being exposed to the Sun’s rays is quite impossible (unless you are working in a dark room or a room with no windows). So, essentially, do not skip on sunscreen," says, Dr Manasi Shirolikar, Consultant Dermatologist.

She further shared with HT Lifestyle, "An argument that is often made is that when you are indoors, there are certain types of windows (like the ones made with laminated glass) that can block UVA and UVB rays. These could perhaps help you be protected from UV radiation, so, there won’t be a need to wear sunscreen. However, sometimes, laminations may peel off or the glass may not truly be one that can protect you from UV damage. And as we know, UVA rays can cause temporary tanning, ageing and possibly skin cancer, whereas UVB rays cause long-lasting tans, sunburns and skin cancer, so is it worth taking this risk?"

She added, "Also, in the summers, the UV intensity is at an all-time high, which means chances of the UV index to be above 3 all day long is quite possible. This, factored in with the heat, and also the possibility of you stepping outside, even for a brief bit could be a good enough reason for you to wear sunscreen in the morning, and perhaps reapply, should you be outdoors for more than 20 minutes."

"If you do apply sunscreen indoors, not only will you say goodbye to premature ageing, and protect yourself from skin cancer, but also help your existing skincare show its full prowess and efficacy. Finally, if you wish to still avoid wearing sunscreen while you are indoors, please don’t. But if you are adamant to do so, draw the curtains, and perhaps stay out of the Sun and it's light as much as possible," concludes Dr Manasi.

