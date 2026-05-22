Do you pee more often as you grow older? Urologist explains if it is normal and when to worry

As one ages, there are many health related assumptions that one may encounter. One common belief is that frequent urination is a normal and unavoidable part of growing older. This includes waking up several times at night to pee, feeling a sudden urge to urinate, or noticing changes in urine flow, they are all believed it may happen naturally.ALSO READ: Waking up more tired than usual? 5 signs you are not getting quality sleep: From frequent nighttime urination to snoring

Know why frequent urination is not always meant to be a normal part of ageing. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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But this assumption may not always be correct. While ageing can certainly bring a few changes in urination patterns, every urination-related change should not be categorized as normal part of ageing. In some cases, these symptoms may signal an underlying health condition that requires medical attention.

To differentiate what is normal and what is not, HT Lifestyle reached out to urologist Dr Pankaj Gupta, at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata, who helped decode the issue. He acknowledged that it is a misconception to believe all urination-related changes are normal with ageing. When you see other symptoms and they persist, then it may stem from an underlying medical condition, rather than simply because of age.

What is the hidden problem?

Loss of bladder control or difficulty in passing urine can be symptoms of prostate and bladder issues and you shouldn't ignore these warning signs. (Pexel)

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{{^usCountry}} It is high time that every urinary change associated with ageing stops being casually normalised as age-related inconveniences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is high time that every urinary change associated with ageing stops being casually normalised as age-related inconveniences. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The urologist described the condition which is responsible, “One of the most common causes, particularly in men, is Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)—a condition where the prostate gland enlarges and begins to press against the urethra. This can interfere with normal urine flow and irritate the bladder, leading to symptoms such as increased frequency, urgency, difficulty in starting urination, and a sensation of incomplete emptying.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The urologist described the condition which is responsible, “One of the most common causes, particularly in men, is Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)—a condition where the prostate gland enlarges and begins to press against the urethra. This can interfere with normal urine flow and irritate the bladder, leading to symptoms such as increased frequency, urgency, difficulty in starting urination, and a sensation of incomplete emptying.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If you leave this issue unaddressed, these symptoms can gradually worsen and may even lead to complications like urinary retention or infections. Other myths {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you leave this issue unaddressed, these symptoms can gradually worsen and may even lead to complications like urinary retention or infections. Other myths {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some other myths also exist, particularly regarding treatment. The urologist warned that it is flawed to believe treatment is only required when symptoms becomes severe. In reality, early evaluation and intervention can significantly improve quality of life and prevent progression. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some other myths also exist, particularly regarding treatment. The urologist warned that it is flawed to believe treatment is only required when symptoms becomes severe. In reality, early evaluation and intervention can significantly improve quality of life and prevent progression. {{/usCountry}}

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“Newer approaches like the UroLift System are gaining attention for offering effective relief without the need for major surgical intervention. What makes it particularly appealing is that it is minimally invasive, involves a shorter recovery time, and is designed to preserve normal functions,” Dr Gupta named the treatment that is available.

In the end, it demonstrates that any abnormal urination pattern should promptly receive medical attention than being ignored or dismissed as a normal part of ageing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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