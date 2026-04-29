Do you pick your nose? ENT doctor warns what really happens inside your nose when you do, shares 5 major health risks

Do you also pick your nose? While it is booed or frowned upon due to embarrassment stemming from hygiene issues, it is also generally advised against for many reasons. The tendency to shove a finger inside the nostril and dig around is more common than people admit, especially when it feels itchy or like there's something stuck. At least secretly or in the comfort of their homes, many still do it, even if they won't say it out loud.



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Aside from the social awkwardness attached to it, there are also real health risks that make it worth breaking the habit.

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Atul Mittal, Chairman, ENT, Fortis Hospital Gurgaon, disclosed the health-related concerns, while also debunking a common myth.

He first of all addressed a myth that picking your nose makes it bigger, firmly debunking it by clarifying that the habit does not permanently change its size. "The size and shape of your nose are mainly determined by bone and cartilage, not by the soft tissue inside your nostrils,” explained Dr Mittal, describing what actually forms the foundation of the nose.

“Nose picking (medically called rhinotillexis) only affects the delicate lining inside the nose, not the structural framework that defines its external appearance,” he added, further explaining that while the habit may cause temporary irritation or swelling, it does not alter the nose shape.



To discourage the habit of nose picking, people are told that it can make the nose bigger. However, this kind of fearmongering is neither accurate nor helpful. Instead, it is more important to understand the real reasons why you should stop this habit, which have far more to do with your health than appearance.

Why should you stop nose picking? The ENT doctor explained how aggressive and frequent nose picking can lead to irritation and inflammation, which may cause the inside of your nostrils to swell slightly. In some cases, it can even damage the tissues. However, whatever happens internally does not lead to any structural changes in the nose.

Instead, Dr Mittal listed some other health issues:

1. Infections Fingers carry bacteria.

When someone picks their nose, they can introduce germs into small cuts inside the nostrils.

Increases the risk of infections like nasal vestibulitis. 2. Nosebleeds The inside of the nose contains many tiny blood vessels close to the surface.

Picking can easily damage them, causing frequent nosebleeds. 3. Delayed healing and scabbing Repeated picking can prevent wounds from healing properly. Causes chronic irritation and scab formation.