Sharing earphones often? ENT doctor explains what really happens inside your ears: ‘Increases risk of infections…’

Sharing earphones seems like a very innocuous act. Your friend forgets their earphones, you hand them one, or you are strolling in the park, sharing a pair with your partner. It all feels very easy, romantic and well, sharing is caring, right? But in reality, are there unintended consequences waiting on the other side?



ALSO READ: Breathing through your mouth? ENT surgeon shares major health risks: From gum problems to sore throat Sharing earphones with family and friends is something you don't overthink too much, but there's a silent threat that may put your hearing at risk. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Anil Kumar Rai, consultant ENT at Fortis Greater Noida, shared with HT Lifestyle in a conversation that there are potential risks to this otherwise casual, everyday, even generous gesture. As a matter of fact, you may be endangering both yourself and the person you are sharing earphones with.

What happens when earbuds are shared? This everyday, supposedly harmless habit is much more serious medically. “The ear canal functions as a protected space. Introducing contaminants can disturb this environment and allow microorganisms to grow. This can lead to multiple ear-related conditions,” the ENT doctor shared.

The ear canal functions as a micro-ecosystem, but external debris, bacteria and fungi, when introduced into this space, may create an imbalance. In clinical practice, this is often seen. Dr Rai shared the case of a young college student who presented with what seemed like mild itching but was later diagnosed with Otitis Externa, or swimmer's ears, traced back to shared earbuds in a hostel setting.