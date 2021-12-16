Do you think yoga is boring? Let Sonnalli Seygall change your mind

Sonnalli Seygall knows how to merge fitness and fun just the right way. The actor is an absolute fitness enthusiast and her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself working out like a beast. Sonnalli can get into her animal mode workout just right away, but for Thursday, the actor was in a mood to have fun on her yoga mat.

Sonnalli's fitness videos are definitions of fun. From being goofy to demonstrating her love for fitness in pictures and videos of herself doing the impossible, the actor's routines are a marvel to watch. A few days back, Sonnalli just casually showed off her shoulder mobility in a video. In another video, a few weeks back, Sonnalli can be seen walking, but with a twist. She bent her legs and hands, and went on all fours on the floor, with her stomach upside and walked towards the camera.

Sonnalli's videos are hence, fun-filled and full of fitness. On Thursday, Sonnalli decided to change the minds of the people who consider yoga as boring. She shared a video on her Instagram profile where she can be seen dancing to a song in the background, while performing the camel position. Sonnalli can be seen matching her lips to the song and sitting with her legs on the floor, and then gracefully moving her hands backwards and touching her feet and stretching her body upwards. "Did someone say yoga is boring? Camel pose with a twist," she captioned her video. She also added these hashtags to her post and shared her yoga state of mind - #yogafun, #yogawithsonnalli and #justforfun. Take a look at the video here:

The camel pose, as performed by Sonnalli in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in stretching of the entire front of the body - abdomen and chest, and throat. It also helps in stretching of the ankles, thighs, groins and the back muscles. It also helps in developing the posture of the body.

