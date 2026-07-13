Do you use cotton buds to remove earwax? ENT specialist explains why this habit can damage your ears

Do you have the habit of sticking a cotton bud inside your ear to remove earwax? You may view it as a hygiene practice and even make it part of your daily routine, but is it really safe or necessary?



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Know why you should not use cotton buds. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Saloni Rajyaguru, ENT specialist at Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, revealed that earwax actually plays an important role in protecting the ears. Cleaning it too frequently can do more harm than good, which is why earwax should not become a daily habit.

How is earwax helpful for your ears?

Earwax, medically known as cerumen, is often misunderstood as unhygienic and something that needs to be removed immediately.

The ENT specialist outlined why earwax does not require constant cleaning and highlighted its many benefits for ear health.

“Earwax is a natural substance that is produced by glands in the ear canal and is important for maintaining healthy ears. So, it may not require constant cleaning. Earwax tends to act as the ear's natural defence system and traps dust, dirt, bacteria, and insects before they can reach the eardrum. It keeps the ear canal moisturised, prevents dryness, itching, and even irritation.”

What happens when you use cotton buds in your ears?

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{{^usCountry}} Using cotton buds may feel satisfying, especially when you are removing visible earwax from the outer ear. However, the doctor warned that the bud may actually push the wax deeper into the ear canal, where it can become trapped. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Using cotton buds may feel satisfying, especially when you are removing visible earwax from the outer ear. However, the doctor warned that the bud may actually push the wax deeper into the ear canal, where it can become trapped. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Rajyaguru further explained the consequences, “Cleaning ears with cotton buds can lead to wax blockage, ear pain, reduced hearing, ringing in the ears, dizziness, or even damage to the eardrum."

This shows how serious the consequences can be, as inserting objects into the ear may even puncture the eardrum.

So, when should you consider removing earwax? According to the ENT specialist, it should be removed only when medically recommended, particularly if you experience symptoms such as hearing loss, a feeling of fullness, pain or persistent ringing in the ears. The procedure should be carried out professionally instead of trying it at home with cotton buds.

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What are the healthy ear cleaning practices?

Know what is the correct way to clean your ear.

Keeping your ears clean does not require inserting objects into the ear canal. The doctor strongly advised against using cotton buds or sharp objects such as hairpins and keys. So, how should you clean your ears? "Clean only the outer part of the ear with a soft, damp cloth and don’t rub too hard,” Dr Rajyaguru said. She also highlighted the importance of consulting a doctor, if you experience ear pain, discharge, hearing difficulty or a feeling of blockage.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.