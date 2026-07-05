Doctor explains how modern lifestyle promotes dehydration; shares preventive lifestyle habits

Dehydration becomes a health condition when the body loses more water than it takes in. Many consider feeling thirsty to be a warning sign, but Dr B Ravinder Reddy, consultant surgeon in the division of general surgery, trauma and surgical gastroenterology at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, considers that to be a misconception.

Staying well-hydrated is essential for good health. (Pexel)

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He shared with HT Lifestyle why dehydration is becoming increasingly common, whether drinking water is enough to beat dehydration, and shared lifestyle habits that help prevent it.

How modern lifestyle promotes dehydration

According to Dr Reddy, the modern lifestyle is to blame for the rise in dehydration cases.

“People spend long hours in air-conditioned offices, commute through extreme heat, consume multiple cups of tea or coffee, skip water during meetings, exercise without adequate fluid replacement, and often mistake thirst for hunger or fatigue,” he shared.

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{{^usCountry}} “Even those working indoors may gradually lose fluids without realising it. This creates what we often describe as functional dehydration, a state where the individual does not feel overtly thirsty but is not optimally hydrated either.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Even those working indoors may gradually lose fluids without realising it. This creates what we often describe as functional dehydration, a state where the individual does not feel overtly thirsty but is not optimally hydrated either.” {{/usCountry}}

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Over time, this can affect concentration, physical performance, and overall well-being, cautioned the surgeon.

Is drinking water enough to counter dehydration?

Feeling thirsty is not the first warning sign for dehydration, noted Dr Reddy. By the time one feels thirsty, the body may already be functioning with less fluid than it ideally requires. This is why hydration should be maintained consistently throughout the day instead of relying solely on thirst.

Getting sufficient electrolytes along with water is good for hydration.

“Water remains the foundation of good hydration and should always be the primary source of daily fluid intake. However, hydration is not simply about the volume of water consumed; it is also about how effectively the body absorbs, distributes, and retains that fluid,” shared the surgeon.

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“Electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and chloride regulate fluid balance, support nerve conduction, and enable muscles, including the heart, to function normally.”

In situations involving excessive sweating, prolonged physical activity, diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, or prolonged heat exposure, replacing both fluids and electrolytes becomes important. Balanced electrolyte solutions facilitate more efficient fluid absorption through sodium-glucose transport mechanisms in the intestine compared to plain water alone under these circumstances.

However, Dr Reddy cautioned that all electrolyte beverages are not the same. Some contain high quantities of sugar and inadequate electrolyte composition. Those are best avoided.

Lifestyle habits to prevent dehydration

As per Dr Reddy, proper hydration should be a part of an individual’s daily wellness routine rather than something to think about only when one is thirsty. Simple habits that keep one hydrated include:

Starting the morning with a glass of water

Keeping a water bottle within easy reach throughout the workday

Taking regular hydration breaks, especially during long meetings or screen time

Increasing fluid intake during hot weather, travel, or exercise

Including water-rich fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and tomatoes in the diet

Replenishing fluids and electrolytes after experiencing significant fluid loss through sweating or illness

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“Hydration is one of the simplest lifestyle interventions available, yet it has a meaningful impact on energy levels, cognitive performance, mood, and overall health,” noted Dr Reddy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.