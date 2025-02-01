Menu Explore
Doctor reveals what is the best age to get pregnant for women: 'I am backing it up with science'

BySanya Panwar
Feb 01, 2025 11:42 AM IST

What’s the best age to have a baby? According to a doctor specialising in infertility and IVF, the 'ideal age' to get pregnant is before 28. Find out why.

In a new episode of the podcast The Masoom Minawala Show, Dr Nandita Palshetkar, a gynaecologist specialising in infertility and IVF, spoke about everything from conception and fertility struggles to the societal pressures surrounding motherhood. She also revealed the 'ideal age' to get pregnant ('backed by science'). Also read | Struggling to conceive? What women in their 20s and 30s need to know about early signs of fertility decline

Ultimately, the best age for a woman to get pregnant is when she is physically, emotionally, and financially ready to become a mother. (Freepik)
Ultimately, the best age for a woman to get pregnant is when she is physically, emotionally, and financially ready to become a mother. (Freepik)

‘Age is very important for women’

Asked what is the ideal age for women to get pregnant, Dr Nandita Palshetkar said, “By 28, I feel. Because I am a doctor, I am backing it up with science, I am not talking like a mother-in-law. I feel that the eggs start diminishing, the quantity starts diminishing. But yes, by 35, in today's world, it's more practical. But we do know that science is showing that things start changing after 28.”

Responding to whether she'd recommend getting pregnant before 28, Dr Nandita said, “But that becomes difficult as women don't get married before 30 today. So, I think it is okay. 30-35 is a good age to have your first baby... age is very, very important for women.”

What’s the best age to have a baby?

Ultimately, the best age for a woman to get pregnant is when she is physically, emotionally, and financially ready to become a mother. But what do scientific studies have to say?

A 2002 study pinpointed the ideal age to give birth to a first child as 30.5. The average age of first-time moms is nearly 27, according to the US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A 2016 study found that birth rates have risen among women in their 30s and dropped among those in their 20s.

Being a younger mother is more beneficial to your baby’s health, as per some studies. As per a 2008 study by American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, your odds of conceiving are increased in your late 20s or early 30s. Getting pregnant during this time also reduces your chances of having a pregnancy complication.

However, waiting to start a family can have some benefits. A 2012 study suggested that women who gave birth to their last or only child at age 40 or older had a lower risk for uterine cancer.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

